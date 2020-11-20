Prime Minister Modi to lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP on November 22

Prime Minister Modi on November 22, 2020, will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water projects via video conferencing in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts in Vindhyachal, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi, during the event, will also be interacting with the village water and sanitation committee members. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of the Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh on 22nd November, via video conferencing. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/QIPohbROLC — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Rural drinking water projects in UP: Key Highlights

• The rural drinking water projects will provide the functional household tap water connections in all the rural households of 2,995 villages and will be benefitting about 42 lakh population of Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

• Village water and sanitation committees have been constituted in all the villages of these districts. They will have the responsibility for maintenance and operation.

• The total estimated cost of the water projects is Rs. 5,555.38 crores and they are planned to be completed in 24 months.

• The announced rural drinking water projects are part of Jal Jeevan Mission which was announced by PM Modi on August 15, 2019.

Development under Jal Jeevan Mission:

Prime Minister Modi in his speech on August 15, 2019, had announced the Jal Jeevan Mission which aimed at providing household tap connections to every rural home of the country by 2024.

At the time of the announcement, out of 18.93 crore households in India, only 3.23 crore had tap water connections which meant that 15.50 crore houses will have to be provided with tap water connections in the next 4 years under the mission.

With effortless work, in the last 15 months, despite the pandemic, 2.63 crore households have been provided with tap water connections and currently, 5.86 crore rural households have water connections.