Prime Minister Modi on 3-day visit to Gujarat from today- All you need to know

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Modi will be on a 3-day visit to Gujarat starting from April 18, 2022, and during his visit, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, will join the programmes in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Dahod, and Jamnagar which will cover different sectors and will also boost the Ease of Living for people. Notably, the Chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus will also be present during PM Modi’s 3-day visit and will participate in a few events alongside the Prime Minister.

Starting tomorrow, 18th April, I will be on a two day visit to Gujarat during which I will join programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod. These programmes will cover different sectors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for people. https://t.co/0CINQbss8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2022

Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat: Full Schedule

1. Upon reaching Gujarat on April 18, Prime Minister Modi will visit Vidya Samiksha Kendra. As per the Prime Minister, the modern centre leverages data and technology in order to improve learning outcomes.

2. The program in Banaskantha will take place on April 19 at Banas Dairy Complex. During his visit, a new dairy complex and potato processing plant will also be inaugurated which has been built at a cost of Rs. 600 crores.

3. Banas Community Radio Station will also be established. It will provide farmers with key scientific information related to animal husbandry and agriculture. Banas Community Radio Station will connect with over 5 lakh farmers of about 1700 villages.

4. On April 19, the Foundation Stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be laid. It will add strength to the efforts of using traditional forms of medicine to further global wellness.

5. On April 20, PM Modi will take part in the Global AYUSH Investment and the Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Later he will attend Adivasi Maha Sammelan focusing on empowering the poor and marginalized communities.

6. Prime Minister Modi in Gandhinagar will visit the Command and Control Centre for schools.

7. In Dahod, Prime Minister will attend Adijati Maha Sammelan and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs. 20,000 crores.

Key Foreign delegates to join PM Modi in Gujarat:

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO will arrive in Rajkot on April 18 and will spend the night there before joining Prime Minister Modi on April 19 for laying the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jagnauth will also arrive in Rajkot on April 18. He will be welcomed with cultural events at the airport as well as along the route of his cavalcade from the airport.