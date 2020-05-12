Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm. The Prime Minister is likely to make an announcement regarding the nationwide lockdown, which was extended for the second time till May 17, 2020. The Prime Minister's address comes a day after he held a long discussion with all the Chief Ministers of the states and union territories. The Prime Minister's discussion with the CMs stretched up to almost six hours.

The PM-CM video conference was held to discuss the way ahead for India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. During the meeting, the Prime Minister sought suggestions from the Chief Ministers on they would want to implement the lockdown in their respective states.

Background

The nationwide lockdown which began on March 25, 2020 is scheduled to end on May 17, 2020. It was extended for the first time till May 3rd and then till May 17th.