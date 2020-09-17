Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation on September 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu on September 18, 2020, through video conference. The news was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will also be inaugurating 12 Rail Projects related to the passenger facilities for the benefit of Bihar. These projects will include two new railway lines, a new railway bridge on the Kiul river, five electrification projects, a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, and one Electric Locomotive Shed.

Significance of Kosi Rail Mahasetu According to the PMO release, the dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is the watershed moment in Bihar’s history and the entire region connecting to the North-East. A meter gauge link was built in between Nirmali-Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh), in 1887. However, during the heavy flood and Indo-Nepal Earthquake in 1934, washed away the rail link and due to the meandering nature of the Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this link for the long period of time. The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu Project will be fulfilling the 86 year old dream.

Details of Kosi Rail Mahasetu:

• The Kosi Mega Bridge Line Project was sanctioned by the Indian Government during 2003-2004.

• The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 km long and the construction cost of the project is Rs. 516 crores.

• The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is also of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

• The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where migrant labourers also participated in the completion of the project.

Other Projects to be launched along with Mahasetu:

• Prime Minister will also be launching the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo train from Supaul station, which will prove highly beneficial to Arariya, Supaul, and Saharsa districts. It will also make it easy for long-distance travel to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

• Prime Minister Modi will also be flagging off two New Line Projects at Hajipur-Ghoswar-Vaishali and Islampur-Nateshar.

• PM Modi will be inaugurating the third line between Barh-Bakhiyarpur and the Karnauti-Bakhtiyarpur link bypass.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the Railway Electrification Projects of Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi, Samastipur-Khagaria, Samastipur-Darbhanga-Jaynagar, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur Sections.