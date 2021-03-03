Private hospitals not under CGHS, State Insurance schemes, AB-PMJAY can operate as COVID Vaccination Centres

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on March 2, 2021, that the private hospitals that are not under State Insurance Schemes, Central Government Health Scheme, and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana can operate as COVID vaccination centres- CVCs.

According to the statement by the ministry, in addition to all the government centres, all the private hospitals that are empanelled under AB-PMJAY, Central Government Health Schemes, and similar State Health Insurance Schemes will be able to function as the COVID vaccination centres by mandatorily adhering to some specific norms.

The Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with Chairman of Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration Dr. Ram S Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting with principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Secretaries (Health and Family Welfare) of States and UTs.

Utilising 100% capacities of private hospitals:

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the status and pace of the next phase of the vaccination program which started on March 1, 2021.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry informed that after the detailed presentation on the status of the vaccination, the officials were urged to ensure utilising 100% capacities of all the private hospitals that are empanelled under State Health Insurance Schemes, AB-PMJAY, and CGH to enable them to function effectively as COVID Vaccination Centres.

Apart from this, it was also decided to regularly collaborate with the private hospitals for ensuring that their maximum capacities for vaccinations are being fully utilised.

Private hospitals not under the three categories to operate as vaccination centres:

In the meeting, apart from the private hospitals that are empanelled under the three categories, those private hospitals that are NOT empanelled under the categories were also permitted to operate as the vaccination centres.

The permission by the ministry has been granted only if they have an adequate number of vaccinators, adequate cold chain arrangement, adequate space for observation for the vaccinated, and proper arrangement for the management of adverse events after immunization.

Efforts to be made by States/UTs to use the private hospitals as CVCs:

• The state government must ensure the proper allocation of vaccine doses to all the private and government hospitals for the whole duration for which the sessions have been planned. It will enable them to function as vaccination centres in a smooth manner.

• Since there is no shortage of vaccines, adequate doses of vaccines must be allocated to the CVCs.

• The states and UTs must not reserve, store, conserve or create a stock of the vaccines at the state or district level. The union government has suitable stocks and will provide the required doses to states and UTs.

• All the private vaccination centres should consist of protocols for effective crowd management along with the facilities of water, seating, etc. They must also ensure adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour among the citizens.

• States in consultation with the private hospitals must open the vaccination slots for 15 days to a month and must also announce this as part of their vaccine timetable.

• The Co-WIN 2.0 portal can be scaled up for accommodating all the eligible and potential citizen beneficiaries by the government.