Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigns, who will be the next Punjab CM?

Congress MP Ambika Soni has turned down the offer of Punjab CM post saying, "I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh." Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the decision regarding the new Punjab CM, will be taken in the next 2-3 hours in Chandigarh.

Created On: Sep 19, 2021 14:02 ISTModified On: Sep 19, 2021 14:03 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on September 18, 2021. The Chief Minister's council of ministers also resigned alongside him.

While speaking after resigning as Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his anger against the top Congress leadership saying, "I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit."

Will Capt Amarinder Singh leave the Congress party?

So far there is no indication of the senior Congress leader leaving the Congress party. He had said after resigning as CM, "I am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action."

Speaking on his future plans, Singh said that he has not had any talks with anyone. He had added saying that whoever the party high command have faith in, can become the new Punjab CM. 

I feel humiliated: Capt Amarinder Singh 

After resigning amid political turmoil, the Punjab Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness with the decision of the party leadership. He said, "I feel humiliated," adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

"Did they have an element of doubt that I couldn't run the govt...I feel humiliated...Whoever they have faith in, can make them (CM)," said Amarinder Singh. 

Singh had reportedly written to the Congress President on September 18, 2021 expressing anguish at political events of the last about 5 months, which he said were clearly “not based on full understanding of the national imperatives of Punjab and its key concerns."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted a long statement saying, "I hope that Capt. Amarinder Singh ji won't take any step that could cause damage to the Congress party. Capt. Sahib himself has said that the party made him CM and allowed him to continue as CM for nine and a half years."

Will oppose if Navjot Singh Sidhu is chosen as next Punjab CM: Capt Amarinder Singh

Dubbing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu as "incompetent and threat to national security", Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will oppose his name for CM of Punjab. He stated that it is a matter of national security, as Pakistan PM Imran Khan is his friend and Sidhu also has a relation with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. 

Who will be the next Punjab CM?

Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the decision regarding the new Punjab CM, will be taken in the next 2-3 hours in Chandigarh.

Ambika Soni turns down CM post

Congress MP Ambika Soni, who was reportedly offered the post of Punjab CM said that she has declined the offer. She said that the party's exercise is going on in Chandigarh with the general secretary and observers are taking views of all MLAs. She added saying, "I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh."

Background

Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation comes as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit of Punjab Congress with sections opposed to Singh requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Some of the Congress MLAs had written to the party's high command requesting a meeting of the legislature party, saying that the Punjab CM does not enjoy the support of the majority of MLAs. The Punjab state assembly elections are due to take place in early 2022. 

