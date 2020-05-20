Railway Minister announces to run 200 non-Ac trains daily from June 1

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced on May 19 that Indian railways will start to run 200 non-Ac trains on a daily basis from June 1, 2020. The announced trains will be in addition to the Shramik Special Trains.

The railway minister stated that within the next two days the Indian railway will double the number of Shramik trains to 400. He also requested all the migrant workers to stay where they are and the railways will get them home in the next few days.

The Railway Ministry had earlier announced to run 15 pairs of passenger trains from May 12 with Ac coaches. The trains will have limited stops and will connect Delhi to different cities across the country.

Piyush Goyal shared the news of 200 non-Ac trains on his twitter handle. His tweet mentioned that non-Ac trains will run from June 1 as per the time table and the online booking will start soon.

Key Highlights:

• The Railway Minister has urged the state governments to help the migrant workers. He asked the governments to bring the workers on the road at the nearest mainline station, register them and give the list to the railways so that the trains can run.

• The railways has been planning on doubling the number of Shramik trains to bring more relief to the migrant workers.

• The minister also urged the migrant workers not to panic and assured that the efforts are being made so that they can travel to their home states as soon as possible.

• The railway minister also mentioned that the workers will be able to board trains from the railway station head on the mainline which will be close to their existing location.

Details of 200 non- Ac trains:

In series of tweets, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed that in addition to the Shramik trains, 200 new timetabled trains will start from June 1, 2020.

Piyush Goyal also mentioned that the routes and schedules of these trains will be intimated soon. The bookings for these trains will only be done online and it will commence soon as well.

The Railway Minister further added that these will be non-Ac trains and tickets for them will not be sold at any railway station. The travellers are advised not to come to any railway station to buy the tickets.