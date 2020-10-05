Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata Metro’s east-west corridor

The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 4, 2020, virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata metro’s east-west corridor. Through video conference, the minister also flagged off the first train from the newly inaugurated Phoolbagan Station.

While terming the station as a gift for Durga Pooja, the union minister added that this extension services from Salt Lake Stadium to Phoolbagan will be of great help to the commuters because of its proximity to Sealdah station.

The total length of the newly launched project is 16.5 kilometers and the total estimated cost of this project is Rs.8,574.98 crores. The station will connect Howrah on the West Bank of the River Hooghly with Salt Lake on its East bank.

Phoolbagan station launched in Kolkata:

• As per the release, Piyush Goyal mentioned that the metro provides the cleanest, the safest, and fastest transportation system in Kolkata.

• The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change congratulated the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for commissioning Phoolbagan Metro Station.

• Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Debasree Chaudhuri was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Timings of the metro at Phoolbagan station:

• The services to and from Phoolbagan station will start from October 5, 2020.

• Forty-eight services will be running daily from Salt lake Sector-V to Phoolbagan at the interval of 30 minutes from 8 am to 7.50 pm.

• The last service of the train will start from Salt lake Sector-V and Phoolbagan stations at 7.30 pm.

• Metro services will be closed on Sundays.