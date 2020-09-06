Railway Ministry to run 80 new passengers trains from September 12

The Chairman of the Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav has informed that Indian Railways will run 80 new special passenger trains from September 12, 2020.

The Railway Board also mentioned that the passengers can start booking reservations in the new trains from September 10. These trains will be in addition to 230 trains that are already in operation.

The Chairman of the Board also informed that the Railways will monitor all the trains currently in operation in order to determine which ones have a long waiting list.

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.



These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https://t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

Passenger trains to meet the demands:

While informing about the 80 new passengers trains, the Chairman of Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav stated that wherever there is a demand, wherever the waiting list is long, the railway ministry will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that the passengers can travel easily amid the pandemic.

He added that more trains will also be operational in due course of time if needed. Mr. Yadav also mentioned that more trains will be run upon receiving the special requests for exams and for other purposes from state governments.

The Railway Ministry had started operating the passenger trains from May 2020 after the COVID-19 induced lockdown in March 2020 led to a halt in railway operations.

Bullet Train project:

Vinod Kumar Yadav while informing about the new trains also mentioned that the work on the bullet train project is going well. The alignment and design have been cleared and clearance has also been obtained from other various authorities.

He further added that the land acquisition work has been slowed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Maharashtra.