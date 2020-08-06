Railway Ministry to run first ‘Kisan Rail’ between Maharashtra, Bihar from August 7

The first ‘Kisan Rail’ introduced by the Ministry of Railways will start from Devlali in Maharashtra’s Nashik at 11 am for Danapur in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on August 7, 2020.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister will launch the country’s first Kisan Special Parcel Train via video conference on August 7, whose announcement was made in the Budget of 2020.

The train will also be making stoppages at different stations carrying fruits, vegetables, etc. and it will not be carrying regular passengers. The parcel train will have a composition of 10+1 coaches.

Key Highlights:

• The train will be running on a weekly basis and will reach Danapur at 6.45 pm the next day, after covering the distance of 1,519 km in over 31 hours.

• The train will take stops at Manmad, Naski Road, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Burhanpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Katni, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Prayagraj Chheoki and Buxar.

• Union Agriculture Minister will flag off the parcel train on August 7, 2020.

• Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier mentioned the Kisan Rail Project while presenting the Union Budget 2020.

National Cold Supply Chain for Perishable Products:

As per the Railway Ministry, Nasik and the surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fruits, fresh vegetables, onions, flowers, other perishables, and agro products and these perishables are mainly transported to areas around Allahabad, Patna, Satna, and Katni.

The government had then proposed that to build a cold supply chain for perishable products, inclusive meat, milk, and fish, the Indian Railways will be setting up a Kisan Rail with the help of PPP arrangements and there shall be refrigerated coaches in freight trains and express as well.

The initiative by the Indian Railways has been taken for the Development of Cold Chain for Transportation of Perishable Traffic.