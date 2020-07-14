Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan Deputy CM, PCC Chief

Sachin Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan on July 14, 2020. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader and the party's national spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Sachin Pilot has also been removed as the Rajasthan Congress Committee Chief. Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed in his place as the new Rajasthan PCC Chief.

Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by the ruling party and are now conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Rajasthan. He called the move unacceptable.

#WATCH: I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable: RS Surjewala, Congress #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/yopWWJ32Cg — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Hence, the Congress party decided to remove Sachin Pilot as the state's Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Surjewala announced that two other Congress MLAs- Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena have also been removed as state Ministers.

#WATCH Congress party has decided to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Vishvender Singh & Ramesh Meena removed as Ministers: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/sJHmE9kI3T — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan CM meets Governor Kalraj Mishra

Shortly after the sacking of Sachin Pilot from the post of Rajasthan Deputy CM, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a visit to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Governor has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM of the state and to remove Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers. https://t.co/FGppoHMV5c — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan Political Crisis

• The political crisis that had been brewing in Rajasthan since sometime blew up on July 13 when Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot along the MLAs in his support camp left for Delhi to meet the Congress party's top leadership. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot have been at loggerheads over their power struggle in the state. Pilot has reportedly been feeling "sidelined" by Gehlot in the state. As per reports, at least 30 MLAs have pledged their support to Pilot.

• Following the reports, Rajasthan CM had called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at his residence yesterday. The Legislative party meeting was attended by senior Congress party observers- Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey. The party had issued a whip to mandate all MLAs to be present at the meeting. Pilot skipped the meeting along with his loyalists.

• As per sources, at least 109 MLAs signed the letter of support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The CLP unanimously passed a resolution supporting Gehlot's government. The party leaders have expressed confidence that they still have the required majority in the Assembly. The CLP also condemned all undemocratic acts to weaken the Congress party.

• Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala conveyed earlier that the doors of the Congress party are always open for Sachin or any other member.

Background

Rajasthan Political crisis deepened after the Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Sachin Pilot to record his statement in a case registered by the group in the alleged poaching or horse-trading of Congress MLAs in Rajasthan. As per sources, Pilot was upset with the notice and felt that it is aimed to keep him under surveillance.

However, CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted saying that the CM, Dy CM, Chief Whip and some other MLAs also received notices from SOG to record their statements. The main issue between Gehlot and Pilot has allegedly been over the post of Rajasthan Congress Chief as Pilot was not only the Rajasthan Deputy CM but also its PCC Chief.