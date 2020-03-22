Rajasthan to be under complete lock-down from 22nd to 31st March, barring essential services amid COVID-19 outbreak

Rajasthan Announces Complete LockDown: Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan announced a ‘complete lockdown’ in Rajasthan from 22nd March to 31st March 2020, barring essential services. The decision was taken by the state government after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a high level meeting to review the current situation in the state amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. While the government has announced complete lockdown the state, but according to the order essential services and daily necessities including vegetables, milk and medicines will remain available during this period.

Statement by Rajasthan CM on Complete Lockdown

According to a statement issued by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot “"In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the state to remain in lockdown from March 22 to 31st. Shops selling daily necessities things like vegetables, dairy and medical items to remain open.” Barring essential services and daily necessities, Rajasthan Government’s ‘Complete Lockdown’ will remain applicable to all government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.

COVID-19 Cases in India Cross 300 mark

The announcement of Rajasthan Government to order complete lockdown of the state comes in the wake of rising number of cases in the country for Coronvirus infection. On Saturday i.e. 21st March 2020, the total number of cases confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 rise to 315 as per the latest press release of ICMR. Amid the rising number of cases, states have swung into battle mode with several states announcing precautionary measures to restrict movement of people. Maharashtra has announced partial lock down of the state while Delhi ha closed down all malls and public places. On23rd March 2020, PM Modi has also called for ‘Janta Curfew’ as a precautionary measure to promote social distancing among the people.