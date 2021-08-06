Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will now be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, 2021, announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be now known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The highest sporting honour in the country which was named after the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi has been rechristened in the honour of Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.
PM Narendra Modi, while making the announcement, said that he had been getting many requests from the citizens all over the country to name the Khel Ratna after Major Dhyan Chand.
PM Modi, while sharing the news via Twitter, said that respecting the sentiments, the Khel Ratna Award will be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Major Dhyanchand was among India’s foremost sportsperson who brought honour and pride to the country.
I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq
|Prime Minister Modi while talking about the exceptional performances of the Men's and Women's Hockey teams, said that they have captured the imagination of the entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards the sport that has been emerging across the length and breadth of India.
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award:
• It was instituted in 1991-92 and was named after the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. The first recipient of the Khel Ratna Award was Chess Vishwanathan Anand.
• The other winners of the award include Sachin Tendulkar, Leander Paes, Dhanraj Pillay, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Mary Kom, Arjun Bobby George, Rani Rampal.
• The highest sports honour now renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award comes with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.
|
About Major Dhyanchand:
Major Dhyan Chand who was also known as The Wizard was a field hockey player. He played International Hockey from 1926 to 1949 and scored over 400 goals in his career.
Dhyan Chand was born in Allahabad and was part of the Olympic teams that won Gold Medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.
Apart from the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest award for lifetime achievement in sports is also known as Major Dhyan Chand Award. The National Stadium in Delhi was also renamed in 2002 as Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
