Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will now be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6, 2021, announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award will be now known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The highest sporting honour in the country which was named after the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi has been rechristened in the honour of Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

PM Narendra Modi, while making the announcement, said that he had been getting many requests from the citizens all over the country to name the Khel Ratna after Major Dhyan Chand.

PM Modi, while sharing the news via Twitter, said that respecting the sentiments, the Khel Ratna Award will be called Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Major Dhyanchand was among India’s foremost sportsperson who brought honour and pride to the country.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.



Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!



August 6, 2021

Prime Minister Modi while talking about the exceptional performances of the Men's and Women's Hockey teams, said that they have captured the imagination of the entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards the sport that has been emerging across the length and breadth of India.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award:

• It was instituted in 1991-92 and was named after the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. The first recipient of the Khel Ratna Award was Chess Vishwanathan Anand.

• The other winners of the award include Sachin Tendulkar, Leander Paes, Dhanraj Pillay, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Mary Kom, Arjun Bobby George, Rani Rampal.

• The highest sports honour now renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award comes with a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh.