Rajnath Singh meets Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe in Moscow: Know all Details

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting at Moscow, Russia on September 4, 2020. The meeting marks the highest level of bilateral talks since the India-China border standoff began in May 2020.

The two Defence Ministers held frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations. The meeting lasted for a total of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The meeting took place following the Chinese Defence Minister's request to meet Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Met with the Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Jex9gKCf98 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 4, 2020

The meeting between Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chinese Defence Minister, General Wei Fenghe in Moscow is over. The meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 4, 2020

The Office of the Raksha Mantri in a series of tweets informed regarding the meeting and gave out key details of what was discussed during the talks.

What did Indian Defence Minister say?

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed India’s position on the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) including in Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areas in the last few months.

Singh emphasised that the action of the Chinese troops of amassing of large number of troops and their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo in the region were in clear violation of the bilateral agreements between India and China.

He reiterated that the Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time, there should be no doubt about their determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Maintenance of peace in the India-China border essential: Rajnath Singh

The Indian Defence Minister stated that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas is essential for the further development of bilateral relations between the two nations and that the two sides should not allow differences to become disputes.

He further urged the Chinese side to work with the Indian side to enable complete disengagement of the troops at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

Singh added saying that the current situation should be handled responsibly and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas. He stated that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest.