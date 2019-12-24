Search

Rakhi Halder creates two new national records in weightlifting

Rakhi Halder won a gold medal with a weight of 214 kg (94 kg +120 kg) in Commonwealth games in June 2019.

Dec 24, 2019 08:58 IST
Indian woman weightlifter Rakhi Haldar (64kg) won a bronze medal at the Qatar International Cup along with creating two new national records. She is a commonwealth gold medalist who has created a national record while doing her best in snatch and total weight.

This Indian player won a gold medal with a weight of 214 kg (94 kg +120 kg) in Commonwealth games in June 2019. She lifted a total of 218 kg with 95 kg in snatch and 123 kg in the clean and jerk category. India ended its journey with three medals at Olympic qualifying silver level event.

A weightlifter must compete in at least six tournaments within three six-month periods (November 2018 to April 2020) to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from this, the player has to participate in at least one gold and one other silver-level event.

List of Indian Women Weightlifters’ Records 

Event

Record

Athlete

Date

Meet

Snatch

86

Mirabai Chanu

April 2018

Commonwealth Games

Clean and Jerk

110

Mirabai Chanu

April 2018

Commonwealth Games

Total

196

Mirabai Chanu

April 2018

Commonwealth Games

Snatch

110

Karnam Malleswari

September 2000

Olympic Games

Clean and Jerk

130

Karnam Malleswari

September 2000

Olympic Games

Total

240

Karnam Malleswari

September 2000

Olympic Games

About Weightlifting

Weightlifting is related to the test of strength and technique, the player needs to be physically as well as mentally strong. Top lifters lift up to three times their weight. Two types of techniques are used in weightlifting. The first technique is snatch, which involves lifting the load above the head and the second technique is clean and jerk, which involves lifting the load in two steps. It is necessary for the lifter to bring hands above the head and remain upright in order to successfully lift weights.

