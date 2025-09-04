NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

SFIO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Deputy Director & Other Vacancies, Check Eligibility And Application Process

By Manish Kumar
Sep 4, 2025, 12:23 IST

SFIO Recruitment 2025: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 36 various posts including  Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director  and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts  within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

SFIO Recruitment 2025: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 36 various posts including Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director and others. A total of 36 positions are available in different disciplines including Corporate Law, Capital Market, Taxation, Banking and others. These positions are available on deputation (including short-term contract) basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025. '

SFIO  Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

You can download the detailed pdf for these posts after clicking the link given below-

Download PD

SFIO  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025.

SFIO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

 total of 36 positions including Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details of posts given below-

Name of Posts  Number 
Deputy Director (Corporate Law)  11
Deputy Director (Investigation)  05
Senior Assistant Director (Banking)  01
Senior Assistant Director (Capital Market)  02
Senior Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)  02
Senior Assistant Director (Investigation)  01
Senior Assistant Director (Taxation)  01
Senior Prosecutor  01
Assistant Director (Investigation)  11
Assistant Director (Law)  01

How To Apply For SFIO Recruitment 2025?

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that the application, complete in all respects, should reach 'The Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003' within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News