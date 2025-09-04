SFIO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Deputy Director & Other Vacancies, Check Eligibility And Application Process

SFIO Recruitment 2025: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 36 various posts including Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director and others. A total of 36 positions are available in different disciplines including Corporate Law, Capital Market, Taxation, Banking and others. These positions are available on deputation (including short-term contract) basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025. '

SFIO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

You can download the detailed pdf for these posts after clicking the link given below-

Download PDF

SFIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

