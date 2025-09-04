SFIO Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For Deputy Director & Other Vacancies, Check Eligibility And Application Process

SFIO Recruitment 2025: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has released the notification for the 36 various posts including Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director and others. A total of 36 positions are available in different disciplines including Corporate Law, Capital Market, Taxation, Banking and others. These positions are available on deputation (including short-term contract) basis.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025. '
SFIO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
You can download the detailed pdf for these posts after clicking the link given below-
SFIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025.
SFIO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
total of 36 positions including Deputy Director, Senior Assistant D, Senior Prosecutor, Assistant Director and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details of posts given below-
|Name of Posts
|Number
|Deputy Director (Corporate Law)
|11
|Deputy Director (Investigation)
|05
|Senior Assistant Director (Banking)
|01
|Senior Assistant Director (Capital Market)
|02
|Senior Assistant Director (Forensic Audit)
|02
|Senior Assistant Director (Investigation)
|01
|Senior Assistant Director (Taxation)
|01
|Senior Prosecutor
|01
|Assistant Director (Investigation)
|11
|Assistant Director (Law)
|01
How To Apply For SFIO Recruitment 2025?
Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that the application, complete in all respects, should reach 'The Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003' within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News, i.e., on or before 29 October 2025.
