RBI becomes world’s first central bank with a million Twitter followers

Reserve Bank of India, in a first among Central Banks, has become the first monetary authority that has gained 1 million followers on its official Twitter Handle.

Shaktikanda Das, RBI Governor congratulated his colleagues on this occasion. He also has a separate Twitter Handle with 1.37 lakh followers. He shared the news of achievement through Twitter and congratulated everyone for the new milestone.

RBI Twitter account reaches one million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) November 22, 2020

India’s monetary authority has beaten the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve on Twitter by becoming the most popular central bank to be followed on the microblogging site. Currently, the Reserve Bank of India is followed by as many as 10,00,513 followers on Twitter.

Followers doubled between March 2019 to March 2020:

The count of followers on the social media account of RBI has almost doubled between March 2019 to March 2020.

According to an official, In March 2019, the count of followers which was 3,42,000 reached 7,50,000 by March 2020 and during the first week of lockdown which was imposed on March 25, 2020, followers increased by more than 1.5 lakh.

In the financial year 2020, as many as 2.5 lakh new followers have joined the Twitter handle of the Reserve Bank of India. The number of followers it has gained is also an impressive achievement as the 85 years old bank was a latecomer to the Twitter world. Its account was created only in January 2012.

Central Banks with top 10 Twitter Followers:

S. No. Central Banks Twitter Followers 1 Reserve Bank of India 10,00,513 2 Central Bank of Mexico 7.74 lakh 3 Bank of Indonesia 7.57 lakh 4 U.S. Federal Reserve 6.77 lakh 5 European Central Bank 5.91 lakh 6 Central Bank of Brazil 3.82 lakh 7 Bank of England 3.17 lakh 8 Bank of Canada 1.80 lakh 9 State Bank of Pakistan 1.16 lakh 10 Reserve Bank of Australia 49,200

Reaching out to people through social media:

Apart from the main social media account on Twitter, the bank also another Twitter account called ‘RBI says’ which helps in reaching out to the common man. The bank has also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April.

The Central Bank has also launched a customer awareness campaign for preventing gullible account holders from being duped by fraudsters.