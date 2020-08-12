Regular passenger train services to remain suspended: Ministry of Railways

All regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended until further notice. This was informed by the Ministry of Railways through an official statement on August 11, 2020.

The Ministry’s statement read that all the 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. The Mumbai local trains, which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run.

The Ministry will be monitoring the occupancy of special trains on a regular basis and additional special trains may be deployed based on the requirement.

Background

The Indian Railways had resumed operations of 200 passenger train services from June 1, 2020. The partial resumption of operations came almost after two months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trains that resumed operations include special express and mail trains. These are in addition to the 15 special trains and the Shramik Specials that began operations earlier in May.

The Indian Railways had begun operating Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the COVID lockdown to assist the stranded migrant labourers, students and pilgrims to reach back home. The Railways then on May 12 began 15 pairs of special trains connecting Delhi to different cities in the nation.

The railways is maintaining all health safety protocols to control the spread of coronavirus and ensure the safety of the passengers.