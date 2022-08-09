Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away At 65 due to a Heart Attack

Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away At 65: Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai during the wee hours of 9th August 2022. He will be remembered for his iconic roles in films such as ChashmeBahaddar, Ek Shodh and MeeShivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy. As per media reports, Patwardhan breathed his last at his Girgaon residence in South Mumbai. He had suffered from severe health issues around 5 years back but had completed recovered from it. Since then, he was actively working in the film industry.

Pradeep Patwardhan - A Brief Biography

Born on 1st January 1958, Pradeep Patwardhan was born and broughtup in Mumbai. Mr Patwardhan started his career as a theatre actor and was part of several popular Marathi Plays. He also scripted several plays during the initial phase of his career, which went on to become very popular in Marathi theatre circles. He made his acting debut in 1983 with a Television series titled ‘Shwetambara’. His big-screen break came in 1991 when he featured in the film ‘Ek Full Chaar Half’ which also co-starred LaxmikantBerde, Priya Arun Berde and Nayana Apte. He had also featured in a few Bollywood film with his latest outing being Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet.

Condolences Pour in from Politicians, Film Stars

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also mourned the demise of veteran Marathi Actor. Mr Shinde shared a tweet from his social media handle and noted that Marathi cinema had lost a "great artist" today. He further added that “Pradeep Patwardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist.”

The demise of Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan was also mourned by NCP leader SupriyaSule. Ms Sule offered her condolences to Mr Patwardhan’s family, fans and followers.