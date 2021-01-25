President Ram Nath Kovind to address the country on eve of Republic Day

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will address the people of India on the eve of the 72nd R-Day on January 25, 2021.

As per the official communique, the address by the President will be broadcasted from 7 pm in the evening on the entire National network of All India Radio. It will also be telecasted over all the channels of Doordarshan in Hindi which will be followed by the English version.

The official statement issued from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the broadcast of the President’s address in English and Hindi will also be followed by the broadcast in regional languages by Doordharshan’s regional channels.

It added that AIR will be broadcasting the version of the President’s address in regional languages from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

No Foreign leader as Chief Guest:

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there will be no Foreign head of state as Chief Guest for Republic Day 2021. It will be the first time in five decades that the country will not have a Chief Guest for the celebrations.

The Ministry had informed that because of the global COVID-19 situation, India has decided that there will be no Foreign Head of State as a Chief Guest for Republic Day 2021.

Smaller crowd for Republic Day celebrations:

Only 25,000 spectators have been allowed to witness the celebrations as opposed to the normal crowd which is around 1 lakh. Children below the age of 15 years will also not be permitted for entry.

The seating arrangements for the dignitaries and public have been made in light of social distancing norms and the chairs have been separated by several feet.

Reportedly the size of the marching contingents will also be brought down from around 144 to 96 in each contingent. All the members of the contingent will also be required to wear masks, following the protocol announced by the government for the COVID-19 pandemic.

72nd Republic Day:

This day honours the date on which the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act as the governing document of India. The constitution turned Indian into a newly formed republic.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950, bringing a democratic government system. The constitution completed India’s transition towards becoming an independent Republic.