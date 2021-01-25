Republic Day 2021: India to celebrate 72nd Republic Day tomorrow

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will witness a historic display of Ayodhya and Ram mandir for the first-ever time.

Jan 25, 2021 21:01 ISTModified On: Jan 25, 2021 21:01 IST
DRDO

Republic Day 2021: India will celebrate the 72nd Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The main event will be organised at Rajpath in New Delhi. 

This year's Republic Day ceremony will be different from past events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will be held while following all necessary COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The parade route has been shortened this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin from the usual starting point at Vijay Chowk and culminate at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort.

On the occasion, Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar, who martyred during action at Galwan valley clash along with 19 others, will be decorated with a posthumous Maha Vir Chakra.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be presenting two important tableaux at the Republic Day Parade this year, showcasing the major achievements of the year including Anti Tank Guided Missiles and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy take-off and landing on board aircraft carrier.

Republic Day: Background

The Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the official coming into force of the Indian constitution. The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, officially declaring India as an independent Republic. 

January 26th was chosen because it was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress had made the call for Purna Swaraj, complete independence of the Indian union from the British colonial rule. 

