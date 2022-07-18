Rishabh Pant ODI Century: Rishabh Pant first Asian wicketkeeper-batsman to score ODI, Test centuries in England

Rishabh Pant ODI Century: Rishabh Pant has created a new world record by becoming the first Asian-wicketkeeper batsman to score a century in both ODI and Tests in England. He achieved this feat with his match-winning maiden century against England in the final ODI at Manchester.

Rishabh Pant's 125 runs not out and 133-run partnership with Hardik Pandya led India to a five-wicket win against England in the final ODI of the three-match ODI series, registering a 2-1 series win.

.@RishabhPant17 played a fantastic match-winning knock and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #ENGvIND ODI. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia



A summary of his knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8YqskQkWH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

England's skipper Jos Buttler played a major role in bringing England back in the game from being 74/4. Though England were bundled up in just 45.5 overs, they managed to put a decent score of 259 runs on the final scorecard. Indian bowlers especially Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal played a major role in getting England all-out. Pandya came in to provide key breakthroughs with major wickets like that of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

While chasing down 260 runs did not seem as a daunting task at first, India lost its top-order batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat early to Reece Topley's fiery bowling. However, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya held on to their wickets and their 133-run partnership took India from 72/4 to 205/5. Rishabh Pant remained not out at 125 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Congratulations Team India on winning both the ODI and T20I series in England. @RishabhPant17 coming of age, @Jaspritbumrah93’s consistency, @hardikpandya7 in his elements and @ImRo45’s leadership have been outstanding throughout the white ball matches #EngvsInd 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KlazCSrdMg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant Century Record

Rishabh Pant has become the first Asian wicket--keeper batsman to score centuries in ODI and Tests on England's soil.

He has also joined the elite league of wicketkeeper-batsmen such as Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul who have scored an ODI century outside Asia.

Rishabh Pant won Player of the Match award in the India vs England 3rd ODI, while Hardik Pandya won Player of the Series award for his all-round performance.

India will now play against West Indies in a three-match ODI series and five-match T2OI series, which will begin from July 22.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance.

#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/TTaHwyGhzT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 17, 2022

Competition ODI TEST T20I Matches 27 31 48 Runs 840 2123 741 Batting Average 36.52 43.32 23.16 100s/50s 1/5 5/10 0/3 Highest Score 125* 159* 65* Catches/ Stumpings 24/1 111/11 17/7

