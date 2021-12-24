Road projects in UP 2021: National Highway Projects worth over Rs. 9,000 crores launched in Uttar Pradesh

UP Highway news: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 240 km long National Highway projects worth over Rs. 9,000 crores in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways also said that the new National Highways in Uttar Pradesh will help the sugarcane farmers to easily transport their agricultural products to the markets and sugar mills. Gadkari also emphasized the farmers’ welfare by leveraging technology and research for the economic prosperity of the state.

Find below the list of various road projects in Uttar Pradesh inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

6 National Highway Projects in Meerut

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 6 National Highway Projects in Meerut with a total cost of Rs. 8,364 crores, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari noted that the project will facilitate the farmers of the region to take their crops to the market which will further lead to their economic upliftment.

He also added that Meerut being a big center of the industry, the new highways will lead the Meerut on a new path of development.

3 National Highway projects in Muzaffarnagar

Nitin Gadkari, in one of the major road projects in UP in 2021, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated the three National Highway projects in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a public gathering, the Union Minister emphasized the welfare of the farmers with the help of research and technology for the economic prosperity of the region. He also stressed the significance of Hydrogen, Ethanol, and other bio-fuels for self-sufficiency, overall progress, and sustainable development.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway dedicated to public

The Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways dedicated the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to the public. The 82 km long expressway connects Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

New-Expressway link to connect Delhi and Lucknow

The Union Minister informed that a new expressway link will be constructed to connect Delhi and Lucknow. It is expected to reduce the commute time to three and a half hours.

He further added that the groundbreaking ceremony of the expressway link will take place in the next 10-12 days.

Intelligent Transport system on Delhi Expressway

An intelligent transport system has been launched on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. The mechanism will minimize traffic problems and will also enhance the safety of the consumers.

Features-

1. A revolutionary state-of-the-art technology will be able to achieve traffic efficiency by minimizing traffic problems, providing users with prior information about traffic, prompting efficient infrastructure usage, and enhancing the safety and comfort of the commuters on the expressway.

2. The intelligent transport system on the Delhi expressway will be able to detect any accident and will also receive alerts to ensure that the ambulance reaches the spot within 10-15 minutes.

Background

As the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh near, the Modi government has lined up various development projects in the poll-bound state. From Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to Ganga Expressway, the ruling party will leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the BJP government in one of the largest states of India.