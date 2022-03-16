Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google Doodle celebrates her 200th birth anniversary
Rosa Bonheur paintings: Rosa Bonheur's most well-known painting was ' The Horse Fair', which got her international recognition in 1853. It is exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle: Google Doodle celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of French painter Rosa Bonheur on March 16, 2022. Rosa Bonheur was born on March 16, 1822 in France's Bordeaux.
The French artist was mainly a painter of animals with some of her famous works being 'The Horse Fair' and 'Ploughing in the Nivernais'. She was one of the most famous female painters of the nineteenth century.
She passed away at the age of 77 years in 1899 at Thomery, France.
Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle
Google in an artsy Doodle showed the French painter, dressed in a Blue shirt, sitting under a tree overlooking a patch of green with a flock of sheep. The artist has a sketchpad in her hand and is seen sketching the animals.
The Google Doodle perfectly resonates with her style of painting.
Who was Rosa Bonheur?
- Rosa Bonheur's artistic instincts flowed from her father, who was a minor landscape painter.
- Rosa Bonheur inspired a whole new generation of women artists with her art. She mostly painted animals, preparing sketches before immortalizing them on canvas.
- She made a name for herself as an animal painter and sculptor with a realist style in the 1840s.
- Her artworks were exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon between 1841 and 1853.
Rosa Bonheur paintings
An 1849 exhibition of her work 'Plowing in Nivernais' established her as a professional artist. It is now exhibited at the National Museum of the Palace of Fontainebleau in France.
Her most well-known painting was ' The Horse Fair', which got her international recognition in 1853. It is exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
She was awarded the Legion of Honor by French Empress Eugénie in 1865. The award is one of the nation's most prestigious awards.
Following is the List of Rosa Bonheur's paintings:
Walking Bull-1846
Ploughing in the Nivernais- 1849
Going to Market-1851
Haymaking in the Auvergne-1854
The Horse Fair- 1855
A Limier Briquet Hound- 1856
Highland Raid- 1860
Weaning the Calves- 1879
The Legend of the Wolves- 1899
Ewe, or A Grazing Sheep-1899
The Pyrenees
Lioness
Col. William F. Cody
Relay Hunting
A Waggon and a Team of Horses
The Wounded Eagle
Barbaro after the Hunt
A Sheep at Rest
Gathering for the Hunt
Sheep in a Landscape
The Lion at Home
The Stag
Shepherd of the Pyrenees
Study for The Horse Fair
Ploughing Scene
Noon Day Rest
Cattle at Rest on a Hillside in the Alps
