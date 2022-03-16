Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google Doodle celebrates her 200th birth anniversary

Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle: Google Doodle celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of French painter Rosa Bonheur on March 16, 2022. Rosa Bonheur was born on March 16, 1822 in France's Bordeaux.

The French artist was mainly a painter of animals with some of her famous works being 'The Horse Fair' and 'Ploughing in the Nivernais'. She was one of the most famous female painters of the nineteenth century.

She passed away at the age of 77 years in 1899 at Thomery, France.

Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle

Google in an artsy Doodle showed the French painter, dressed in a Blue shirt, sitting under a tree overlooking a patch of green with a flock of sheep. The artist has a sketchpad in her hand and is seen sketching the animals.

The Google Doodle perfectly resonates with her style of painting.

The Art: paintings and sculptures like “The Horse Fair” 🖼️



The Artist: Rosa Bonheur 👩‍🎨



The Legacy: inspired a whole new generation of women artists 👩‍🎨👩‍🎨👩‍🎨



Who was Rosa Bonheur?

Rosa Bonheur's artistic instincts flowed from her father, who was a minor landscape painter.

Rosa Bonheur inspired a whole new generation of women artists with her art. She mostly painted animals, preparing sketches before immortalizing them on canvas.

She made a name for herself as an animal painter and sculptor with a realist style in the 1840s.

Her artworks were exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon between 1841 and 1853.

Rosa Bonheur paintings

An 1849 exhibition of her work 'Plowing in Nivernais' established her as a professional artist. It is now exhibited at the National Museum of the Palace of Fontainebleau in France.

Her most well-known painting was ' The Horse Fair', which got her international recognition in 1853. It is exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

She was awarded the Legion of Honor by French Empress Eugénie in 1865. The award is one of the nation's most prestigious awards.

Following is the List of Rosa Bonheur's paintings:

Walking Bull-1846

Ploughing in the Nivernais- 1849

Going to Market-1851



Haymaking in the Auvergne-1854

The Horse Fair- 1855

A Limier Briquet Hound- 1856

Highland Raid- 1860

Weaning the Calves- 1879

The Legend of the Wolves- 1899

Ewe, or A Grazing Sheep-1899

The Pyrenees



Lioness



Col. William F. Cody



Relay Hunting



A Waggon and a Team of Horses



The Wounded Eagle



Barbaro after the Hunt



A Sheep at Rest



Gathering for the Hunt



Sheep in a Landscape



The Lion at Home



The Stag



Shepherd of the Pyrenees



Study for The Horse Fair



Ploughing Scene



Noon Day Rest



Cattle at Rest on a Hillside in the Alps

