JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Who was Rosa Bonheur? Google Doodle celebrates her 200th birth anniversary

Rosa Bonheur paintings: Rosa Bonheur's most well-known painting was ' The Horse Fair', which got her international recognition in 1853. It is exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 14:52 IST
Who was Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle
Who was Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle

Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle: Google Doodle celebrated the 200th birth anniversary of French painter Rosa Bonheur on March 16, 2022. Rosa Bonheur was born on March 16, 1822 in France's Bordeaux.

The French artist was mainly a painter of animals with some of her famous works being 'The Horse Fair' and 'Ploughing in the Nivernais'. She was one of the most famous female painters of the nineteenth century.

She passed away at the age of 77 years in 1899 at Thomery, France. 

Rosa Bonheur Google Doodle

Google in an artsy Doodle showed the French painter, dressed in a Blue shirt, sitting under a tree overlooking a patch of green with a flock of sheep. The artist has a sketchpad in her hand and is seen sketching the animals.

The Google Doodle perfectly resonates with her style of painting.

Who was Rosa Bonheur?

  • Rosa Bonheur's artistic instincts flowed from her father, who was a minor landscape painter.
  • Rosa Bonheur inspired a whole new generation of women artists with her art. She mostly painted animals, preparing sketches before immortalizing them on canvas.
  • She made a name for herself as an animal painter and sculptor with a realist style in the 1840s. 
  • Her artworks were exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon between 1841 and 1853.

Rosa Bonheur paintings

An 1849 exhibition of her work 'Plowing in Nivernais' established her as a professional artist. It is now exhibited at the National Museum of the Palace of Fontainebleau in France.

Her most well-known painting was ' The Horse Fair', which got her international recognition in 1853. It is exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

She was awarded the Legion of Honor by French Empress Eugénie in 1865. The award is one of the nation's most prestigious awards.

Following is the List of Rosa Bonheur's paintings: 

Walking Bull-1846

Ploughing in the Nivernais- 1849

Going to Market-1851

Haymaking in the Auvergne-1854

The Horse Fair- 1855

A Limier Briquet Hound- 1856

Highland Raid- 1860

Weaning the Calves- 1879

The Legend of the Wolves- 1899

Ewe, or A Grazing Sheep-1899

The Pyrenees

Lioness

Col. William F. Cody

Relay Hunting

A Waggon and a Team of Horses

The Wounded Eagle

Barbaro after the Hunt

A Sheep at Rest

Gathering for the Hunt

Sheep in a Landscape

The Lion at Home

The Stag

Shepherd of the Pyrenees

Study for The Horse Fair

Ploughing Scene

Noon Day Rest 

Cattle at Rest on a Hillside in the Alps

Read more: Jhulan Goswami becomes first bowler to claim 250 wickets in Women's ODIs

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all