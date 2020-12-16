Rourkela selected as second venue for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Odisha's Rourkela has been selected as the second venue for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 besides capital city Bhubaneswar. The FIH President Narinder Batra and state sports minister Tusharkanti Behera reviewed the existing infrastructure works in the city on December 11, 2020 and laid the road map for subsequent actions.

Odisha was announced as the host of the 2023 Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time by Hockey India in November 2019, after the successful hosting of the 2018 men’s hockey world cup. The 2018 Hockey World Cup was also held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India between November and December 2018.

The 2023 Hockey World Cup will have Rourkela city as a second venue along with Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar. Rourkela in Sundargarh district is known as the cradle of hockey as it has produced many international hockey stars.

Key Highlights

•To prepare Rourkela city for the World Cup, work will be undertaken to upgrade the existing stadium in the city to FIH standard stadium. A target has been set for the same.

•The existing stadium will be upgraded to an FIH standard stadium by taking up work including enhancement of seating capacity, turf laying, gallery construction, floodlights, rooms for players and officials and parking space.

•Other issues related to airport up-gradation work, medical and accommodation facilities have also been reviewed by FIH President.

•Hockey India also reviewed the local transportation facilities, traffic and security between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The steel city would also be getting a grand makeover ahead of the mega event.

FIH President Narinder Batra said that all operational matters related to the hockey world cup should be conducted in a state-of-the-art way so that athletes and fans can enjoy a good time. He further stated that he is pleased with the commitment of the local administration of Rourkela for the support and said that he is convinced that Rourkela will be a great venue for the next men’s hockey world cup.

Significance

•The 2023 World Cup is expected to be much larger than the 2018 World Cup edition. Rourkela, which is already a planned city, will go through massive up-gradation.

•The world-class infrastructure at both venues will enable Odisha to once again deliver a successful and memorable tournament and leave behind a valuable and lasting legacy.

•The state sports minister assured that the state government will create all necessary arrangements to host the international players, officials and sports enthusiasts from across the world.

•The state administration has also offered its full cooperation and support to complete all the infrastructure works in time in both venues.