Rozgar Mela 2025: PM Modi Hands Out 51,000 Appointment Letters, Launches New Incentives

Youth Centric: PM Modi emphasized the importance of the country's youth, referring to them as its greatest resource and the best guarantee of a prosperous future.

New Appointment Letters: 51,000 newly appointed employees were introduced into various central government agencies during the event.

Massive Recruitment Drive: The government has shown its commitment to expanding public sector employment by issuing appointment letters for over 10 lakh positions since October 2022.

Government Schemes for Employment

Rozgar Melas

Rozgar Melas have emerged as a key component of the government's plan to create job opportunities for the masses. The events are aimed at bringing together job seekers and appropriate positions in the public sector with full transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme

First Job Incentive: The government has recently sanctioned the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, under which it will give Rs 15,000 to a young person who gets their first job in the private sector. This essentially translates to the government paying the first month's salary of such an employee.

Budgetary Allocation: A huge fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for this scheme, which signifies the emphasis of the government on promoting private sector employment as well.