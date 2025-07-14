Rozgar Mela 2025: PM Modi Hands Out 51,000 Appointment Letters, Launches New Incentives

In a major step towards increasing employment and fortifying India's workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually handed over 51,000 appointment letters for central government posts.
The milestone is a part of the government's continuing employment drive under which more than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas since October 2022.
Key Highlights
-
Massive Recruitment Drive: The government has shown its commitment to expanding public sector employment by issuing appointment letters for over 10 lakh positions since October 2022.
-
New Appointment Letters: 51,000 newly appointed employees were introduced into various central government agencies during the event.
-
Youth Centric: PM Modi emphasized the importance of the country's youth, referring to them as its greatest resource and the best guarantee of a prosperous future.
Government Schemes for Employment
Rozgar Melas
Rozgar Melas have emerged as a key component of the government's plan to create job opportunities for the masses. The events are aimed at bringing together job seekers and appropriate positions in the public sector with full transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.
Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme
First Job Incentive: The government has recently sanctioned the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, under which it will give Rs 15,000 to a young person who gets their first job in the private sector. This essentially translates to the government paying the first month's salary of such an employee.
Budgetary Allocation: A huge fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been earmarked for this scheme, which signifies the emphasis of the government on promoting private sector employment as well.
Social Security and Poverty Alleviation
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the increase in social security in the last ten years:
-
Welfare Coverage: As per a recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, more than 90 crore citizens in India are now covered under different welfare schemes.
-
Poverty Eradication: Almost 25 crore individuals have been reported to have emerged from poverty due to their strength and the policies of support by the government.
-
International Acclaim: Places such as the World Bank have commended India's development, reporting swift reduction in inequality and enhancement in equality rankings internationally.
PM Modi's Address to New Inductees
Speaking to the newly inducted officials, PM Modi asked them to:
-
Never forget citizens in their service.
-
Assist and alleviate the hardship of the public, since this would hasten national progress.
-
Maintain the principles of democracy and ensure the prosperity of the nation.
The issuance of more than 10 lakh appointment letters since 2022 and the introduction of new employment programs reflect the government's active effort towards the creation of jobs and social welfare. With sustained emphasis both on public sector and private sector opportunities, India is set to leverage its huge youth population for long-term economic growth and social advancement.
