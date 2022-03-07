Ukraine Crisis: Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine and humanitarian corridors for evacuation

Russia-Ukraine war: The Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine announced a ceasefire from 10.00 am on March 7, 2022, for the residents of Ukraine Capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv to leave the cities. The news was reported by the local media citing interdepartmental coordination headquarters for the humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The response center said in a statement, “Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol, as well as the at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed forces announce ceasefire for humanitarian purposes from 10.00 AM, March 7, 2022, and open humanitarian corridors.”

As per the headquarters, the information has also been communicated to the relevant structures of the United Nations, the ICRC, the OSCE, and other international organizations through all the available information resources.

Russia announces ceasefire in Ukraine: What will happen?

During the ceasefire in Ukraine, Russia will control the evacuation of the residents from the cities of Ukraine with the help of drones.

Evacuation routes published by Russia’s news agency, citing the Defence Ministry, show that the civilians will be able to leave to Russia and Belarus. Russian forces will be observing the ceasefire with drones.

Ukraine conflict: Previous failed attempts of evacuation from Ukraine

The latest announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine has come a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummelled cities in Ukraine’s center, north, and south. Ukraine officials described a catastrophic situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs.

The approval of humanitarian corridors for evacuation has followed two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, from which the International Committee of the Red Cross estimated 2,00,000 people were trying to flee. However, both Russia and Ukraine have traded the blame for the failed evacuation.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which escalated in a war between the two nations entered its 12th day on March 7, 2022.

With the latest announcement of a ceasefire in Ukraine by Russia, it wasn’t immediately clear if the fighting will stop beyond the areas mentioned in the task force’s statement, or when the ceasefire would end.

Russian President Putin has said that Moscow’s attacks can be halted only if Kyiv ceases hostilities. As he has often done, the Russian President blamed Ukraine for the war, telling President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Kyiv, Ukraine needed to stop all the hostilities and fulfill the well-known demands of Russia.