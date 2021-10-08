Russia to invite Taliban for international talks on Afghanistan on October 20

The Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said on October 7, 2021, that Russia will invite the militant group Taliban for the international talks on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20 in Moscow.

While responding to the question on whether the representatives of the hardline group will be invited to the negotiations involving India, China, Iran, and Pakistan, Kabulov said ‘Yes’.

The talks between Russia and the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan will follow a G20 Summit on Afghanistan on October 12. The summit will seek to help the nation avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in wake of Taliban takeover.

#BREAKING Russia to invite Taliban to international talks in Moscow October 20: agencies pic.twitter.com/9Pze8J9Oot — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 7, 2021

The upcoming talks with the militant group are crucial as even though Russia has moved to engage with Taliban, the country has stopped short of recognition of the group which has been banned as a terrorist organization in Russia.

Why Russia is inviting Taliban for international talks? Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan, Russia has been worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region as well as the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet Republics of Central Asia. Moscow, in the wake of Taliban takeover, has held military exercises in Tajikistan. Russian Putin also held a phone call with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon in which they discussed the security situation surrounding the latest developments in Afghanistan. Russia has also warned about the members of the extremists' groups exploiting the political turmoil in Afghanistan to cross into neighbouring countries as refugees. Afghanistan shares a border with ex-Soviet Tajikistan where Russia maintains key military bases.

Will Russia deliver aid to Afghanistan?

On the question of whether Russia will extend aid to Afghanistan where the humanitarian crisis is growing worse, Kabulov said Russia would do so, however, the details were still being decided. He further added that cargo is being collected.

Kabulov also said Moscow will not exclude revising the UN sanctions regime against Taliban, however, at this stage, the country believes it is not expedient to rush.

Russia-Taliban relations

The Government of Russia in recent years has reached out to Taliban and has also hosted its representatives in Moscow several times and most recently in July 2021.

Unlike the other Western countries that rushed to evacuate the diplomats after Taliban took over Afghanistan, Russia had kept its embassy in Kabul open.

Background

In March 2021, Russia had hosted an international conference on Afghanistan at which the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan had released a joint statement calling to reach a peace deal and curb violence in Afghanistan.

Moscow had also called Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer. Countries all over the world have been navigating relations with the militant group after it came to power in Afghanistan in 2021.