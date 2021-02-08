JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

Russia to launch around 40 satellites from 18 countries in March 2021

Around 40 satellites from over a dozen different countries all over the world will be launched using the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket.

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 18:23 ISTModified On: Feb 8, 2021 18:23 IST
Russia is set to put into orbit around 40 satellites from over a dozen different countries all over the world using the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket in March 2021. The information was shared by the space industry of the country.

A space industry source in November 2020 had informed that a Soyuz-2.1, a carrier rocket with the Fregat booster will blast off with the South Korean CAS500-1 (Compact Advanced Satellite 500) space vehicle from the Baikonur space centre on March 20, 2021.

Apart from South Korea’s CAS500-1, other payloads from around 18 countries have also been planned to be delivered into orbit as part of Russia’s mission.

However, the list of the satellites that have to be launched is not yet final and is also subject to review depending on the readiness of the satellites.

Satellites from 18 countries:

As of now, around 40 minor space vehicles from a total of 18 countries have been expected to be launched together with CAS500-1 in March 2021. The Soyuz-2.1 payload will be including satellites from:

•  Russia

•  South Korea

•  Saudi Arabia

•  Japan

•  UAE

•  Israel

•  Canada

•  Thailand

•  Germany

•  Brazil

•  Italy

•  The Netherland

•  Hungary

•  Argentina

•  Tunisia

•  The United Kingdom

•  Slovakia

•  Spain

