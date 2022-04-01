Russian FM in India: India is important country, open to India mediating between Russia-Ukraine, says Lavrov

Indian is an important country and if it sees to play a role that provides resolution of problem, it can support such process, said Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov on India mediating between Russia-Ukraine during a press briefing in New Delhi on April 1, 2022.

No pressure will affect our partnership, said Lavrov in response to a question on whether US pressure on India will affect Indo-Russian ties.

The Russian Foreign Minister also mentioned that Russia will be ready to supply to India any goods which it wants to buy from us. "If India wants to buy anything from us, ready to discuss & reach mutually acceptable cooperation," said Lavrov on offer of oil supply to India.

He further said that the India-Russia talks are characterised by relations that they have developed with India for many decades. He noted that relations are strategic partnerships and this was the basis on which they have been promoting their cooperation in all areas.

Indian Foreign Policies characterised by Independence: Lavrov

The Russian Minister noted that the Indian foreign policies are characterised by independence and the concentration on real national legitimate interests. He said, "The same policy based in the Russian Federation & this makes us, as big countries, good friends & loyal partners."

On Ukraine Invasion

"You called it a war which is not true. It is a special operation, military infrastructure is being targeted. The aim is to deprive the Kyiv regime from building the capacity to present any threat to Russia," said Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on being asked about developments in Ukraine.

Russian FM Lavrov, EAM Jaishankar hold bilateral talks in Delhi

The Russian Foreign Minister met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 1, 2022. The two leaders held bilateral talks.

Russian Foreign Minister in India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day visit to India. He had arrived on March 31, 2022. He met EAM Jaishankar earlier today and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.

Background

This is the first trip of a Russian official to India after Russia launched invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Lavrov's visit to India comes soon after he visited China and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and held multilateral talks on Afghanistan with Pakistan and some central asian nations. China's foreign minister Wang Yi had also visited India last week. This comes ahead of the 2+2 dialogue set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinker on March 30th to discuss "the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine" and other matters.

The UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss had also held talks with EAM Jaishankar on March 31st, one day ahead of the Russian Minister's visit.

Significance of the Visit The meeting of Indian senior leaders with Russian Foreign Minister has come under global scrutiny. The western media views the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to China and India as Moscow's attempts to keep the two Asian countries on its side amid heavy sanctions and isolation over its military operation in Ukraine. India and China are the only major countries that have not openly condemned Russia's actions and imposed sanctions on Russia. Both India and China had chosen to abstain in the UNSC resolutions condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine. China, in fact, said that it was "more determined" to develop bilateral ties with Russia after Lavrov's visit earlier this week.

