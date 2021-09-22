Why has SAARC Foreign Ministers meeting been called off?
As per reports, Pakistan did not want the participation of Afghan envoy from the previous Ashraf Ghani regime and instead demanded the SAARC member states to allow the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to send a representative for the SAARC meeting.
SAARC Foreign Ministers meeting that was scheduled to be held in New York on September 25, 2021 has been cancelled after Pakistan demanded the participation of the Taliban regime. SAARC Chair Nepal sent a letter to SAARC member countries, officially informing them that the meeting stands cancelled.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal Government wrote in the letter that, "due to lack of concurrence from all member states, the informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers proposed to be held in-person on 25 September 2021 on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York will not take place."
South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Foreign Ministers meet stands cancelled due to the lack of concurrence from all Member States as of today: SAARC TO ANI pic.twitter.com/MmrK0dzehO— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021
Why has SAARC meeting been called off?
As per reports, Pakistan did not want the participation of Afghan envoy from the previous Ashraf Ghani regime and instead demanded the SAARC member states to allow the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to send a representative for the SAARC meeting.
If the meeting was held, Ghulam M. Isaczai, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations could have attended it but Pakistan refused to allow it.
It is reported that majority of SAARC members had agreed to keep an empty chair for Afghanistan during the meeting but Pakistan did not agree. Pakistan demanded the participation of a Taliban representative, which was shot down by the remaining SAARC member countries including India and chair Nepal.
The Taliban regime has not yet been recognised by governments across the world. In fact, many of the top Taliban cabinet ministers are blacklisted by the United Nations.
|
About SAARC
•The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a regional intergovernmental organization that comprises eight South Asian countries as its member states including India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
•SAARC was founded in December 1985 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The grouping aims to promote development of economic and regional integration.
•Afghanistan is SAARC's youngest member, as it joined the grouping in 2007. The SAARC Secretariat is located in Kathmandu, Nepal.
•With the recent developments in the region, questions have been raised on the functionality of SAARC and India's engagement in the grouping given Pakistan's continuous support to terrorism.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS