Saath initiative: J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates initiative for women associated with Self Help Groups

The Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on September 1, 2021, launched Rural Enterprises Acceleration Programme titled ‘Saath’ for Self-Help Group women.

LG Manoj Sinha while talking about the initiative and the expansion of SHGs in Jammu & Kashmir said that there are 48,000 SHGs in the region and 4 lakh women are connected to these SHGs.

He further added that it is the government’s aim to create 11,000 more SHGs in the coming year. The initiative will transform the lives of the women and will make them independent and strong in social and financial aspects.

Today launched ‘SAATH’ an enterprise acceleration programme for rural women entrepreneurs in J&K. Apart from making business ecologies thrive in rural areas, SAATH under @MDJKSRLM will nurture existing enterprises through skilling, mentoring and market linkages. pic.twitter.com/VdVSnB89Rc — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 1, 2021

Saath initiative for SHGs Women: Objective

• The Saath initiative will stress mentoring and market linkages of the products created by women associated with Self Help Groups. It aims at transforming the lives of women associated with SHGs.

• The initiative will accelerate the livelihoods of rural women who are associated with SHGs and who are doing small work. As there is not much profit in their work and there is a lack of knowledge about packaging, marketing, and branding, the initiative will teach the women such skills and will convert their businesses into Higher Order Enterprises.

What will happen under the Saath initiative?

• Initially, workshops will be held for 5,000 women, out of which 500 women will be selected for the intensive training and further 100 will be selected for the mentoring.

• Business models and success stories will be created that will serve as role models for rural women. With the knowledge and skills, around 4 lakh women associated with SHGs will be reached out.

• The training will be provided to women under 10 different sectors under Saath Initiative, including Agriculture, Poultry, Animal Husbandry, handloom, and handicraft among various other sectors under which rural women have been working.

• With this, women will turn into job-givers and will also produce further employment.

Significance of Saath initiative

Women from various Self Help Groups were also invited to take part in the event. A woman named Hamida said that the Saath initiative will connect thousands of sisters and will enable everyone to think of a better future.

Saath Initiative has given the opportunity to interact with other women, to know their thoughts, livelihoods as well as about several government schemes.