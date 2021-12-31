Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021: Namita Gokhale named among 20 winners; Full list of Sahitya Akademi winners here

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 list: Author Namita Gokhale, Punjabi writer Khalid Hussain, and TMC MLA Bratya Basu are among the 20 winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021. While Namita Gokhale won the literary honour for her epic historical novel, Bratya Basu and Khalid Hussain won Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 for a play and collection of stories ‘Sullan Da Salan’, respectively.

Created On: Dec 31, 2021
Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 winners

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 list: Eminent author Namita Gokhale, Punjabi writer Khalid Hussain and TMC MLA Bratya Basu are among the 20 winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 announced on December 30, 2021, by Sahitya Akademi. English writer Namita Gokhale won the award for her novel ‘Things to Leave Behind’. She is among the authors who have been honored with Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 in 20 different languages.

The annual Sahitya Akademi Award included seven books of poetry, five short stories, two novels, two plays, and one book each of autobiography, biography, epic poetry, and criticism. While Namita Gokhale won the literary honour for her epic historical novel, Bratya Basu and Khalid Hussain won Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 for a play and collection of stories ‘Sullan Da Salan’, respectively.

According to Sahitya Akademi's statement, the awards for Gujarati, Manipuri, Maithili, and Urdu languages will be announced at a later date.

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021: How winners are selected?

Sahitya Akademi explained that the books were selected for Sahitya Akademi Award on the basis of the recommendation made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages as per the procedure laid down for the purpose.

The Executive Board of Sahitya Akademi declared the awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the jurors or the selection made on the basis of the majority vote. 

Sahitya Akademi Awards relate to books that are first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of the award (between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2019). 

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021: What is the prize money?

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 will include a casket containing a shawl, an engraved copper plaque, and an amount of Rs. 1,00,000. 

Sahitya Akademi Award will be presented to the winners at the award presentation function which will take place at a later date. 

Sahitya Akademi Award

Sahitya Akademi Award by Sahitya Akademi is a literary honour in India that is conferred on the writers of the most outstanding books of literary merit that are published in any of the 24 major Indian languages. The prestigious literary award is conferred by Sahitya Akademi which is India's National Academy of Letters. 

Sahitya Akademi Award was established in 1954 and it comprises a plaque and a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000.  The aim of the Sahitya Akademi Award is to recognize and promote excellence in Indian writing as well as also acknowledge the new trends in literature. 

Sahitya Akademi Award plaque which is awarded to the winners was designed by Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Full list of Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 winners

Winners

Language

Genre
Anuradha Sarma Pujari Assamese Novel
Bratya Basu Bengali Play
Mwdai Gahai Bodo Poetry
Raj Rahi Dogri Short Stories
Namita Gokhale English Novel
Daya Prakash Sinha Hindi Play
D.S. Nagabhushana Kannada Biography
Wali Mohd. Aseer Kashtawari Kashmiri Criticism
Sanjiv Verenkar Konkani Poetry
George Onakkoor Malayalam  Autobiography
Kiran Gaurav Marathi Short Stories
Chhabilal Upadhyaya Nepali Epic Poetry
Hrushikesh Mallick Odia Poetry
Khalid Hussain  Punjabi Short Stories
Meethesh Nirmohi Rajasthani Poetry
Vindeshwariprasad Mishr 'Vinay' Sanskrit Poetry
Niranjan Hansda Santali Short Stories
Arjun Chawla Sindhi Poetry
Ambai Tamil Short Stories
Gorati Venkanna Telugu Poetry

