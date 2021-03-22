Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes first woman President of Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President of Tanzania since 2015, took an oath as President and became the first female head of the state in the East African Country of 58 million people.

The new President of Tanzania after taking charge called for unity and mentioned that the country needs to bury its differences. She added that everyone must avoid pointing fingers following the demise of President John Magufuli after the weeks of uncertainty about his health.

While addressing the crowd of former and current officials that included the uniformed military officers and two former Presidents, Hassan mentioned that this is not the time for finger-pointing but to hold hands and move forward together.

Samia Suluhu Hassan takes oath:

While wearing a hijab, Hassan took her oath on Koran and was sworn in at State House in the Commercial Capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam.

Hassan assumed the Presidency of Tanzania two days after she addressed the country to announce the death of John Magufuli, after more than a week-absence from public life that drew strong speculation that he was critically ill with Coronavirus.

However, Samia Suluhu Hassan had announced that John Magufulli died because of heart disease.

Tanzania to see new leadership:

Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is described as a soft-spoken consensus builder, will also be the nation’s first president to be born in Zanzibar. It is an archipelago that forms part of the Union of the Republic of Tanzania.

Hassan’s leadership style in particular has been seen as a potential contrast from John Mugufuli who was known as a brash populist. He also earned the nickname ‘bulldozer’ for muscling through the policies. John Mugufuli drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent, which his government had clearly denied.