Sanjeev Kaushal becomes Chief Secretary of Haryana; Check full list of Chief Secretaries of all States & UTs
Chief Secretary Haryana: The new Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will be the 35th Chief Secretary of Haryana since it was carved out as a separate state in 1966.
The Haryana Government on November 30, 2021, appointed the senior IAS Officer Sanjeev Kaushal as the new Chief Secretary of Haryana. Sanjeev Kaushal has replaced Vijai Vardhan who retired on September 30, 2021. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was the senior-most officer after Vijai Vardhan and had been a frontrunner for the position.
The new Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will be the 35th Chief Secretary of Haryana since it was carved out as a separate state in 1966. Sanjeev Kaushal is due for retirement in July 2024. His brother Sarvesh Kaushal had earlier served as the Chief Secretary of Punjab.
The Government of Haryana also affected the transfer of PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department. He has been posted as ACS to Haryana Government, Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management & Consolidation Departments.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने 1986 बैच के IAS अधिकारी श्री संजीव कौशल को राज्य का मुख्य सचिव नियुक्त किए जाने पर उन्हें बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि श्री संजीव कौशल का अनुभव हरियाणा को विकास की नई सीढ़ियों तक ले जाने में सहायक होगा। pic.twitter.com/EVjscvT4Lp— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) November 30, 2021
Sanjeev Kaushal- New Chief Secretary of Haryana
• Sanjeev Kaushal is the 1986-batch IAS Officer who will also hold charge of the general administration, training, personnel, parliamentary affairs, administrative and vigilance reforms departments, and the secretary in charge of plan coordination.
• Before his appointment as the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal was the Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.
• In the first term of the BJP government in Haryana, he had served as the Principal Secretary to CM ML Khattar.
Previous experiences
Sanjeev Kaushal has experience of working with two State Governments, the Indian Government, two large Public sector Undertakings, the largest Municipal Corporation of Haryana.
Sanjeev Kaushal, the new Chief Secretary of Haryana, immediately after joining IAS was posted as the Assistant Collector (Training), Madurai (Tamil Nadu) in 1987-88. In 1988-90, he was also the sub-collector, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).
List of Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs
|
S.No.
|
State
|
Name
|
|
|
States
|
|
|
1.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Smt. Nilam Sawhney
|
|
2.
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Sh. Naresh Kumar
|
|
3.
|
Assam
|
Sh. Jishnu Barua
|
|
4.
|
Bihar
|
Sh. Deepak Kumar
|
|
5.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Sh. R . P Mandal
|
|
6.
|
Goa
|
Sh. Parimal Rai
|
|
7.
|
Gujarat
|
Sh Anil Mukim
|
|
8.
|
Haryana
|
Sanjeev Kaushal
|
|
9.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Sh. Anil Khachi
|
|
10.
|
Jharkhand
|
Shri. Sukhdev Singh
|
|
11.
|
Karnataka
|
Sh. T M Vijay Bhaskar
|
|
12.
|
Kerala
|
Dr. Vishwas Mehta
|
|
13.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Sh. Iqbal Singh Bains
|
|
14.
|
Maharashtra
|
Sh. Sanjay Kumar
|
|
15.
|
Manipur
|
Dr. Rajesh Kumar
|
|
16.
|
Meghalaya
|
Sh. M S Rao
|
|
17.
|
Mizoram
|
Sh. Lalnunmawia
|
|
18.
|
Nagaland
|
Sh. C. Temjen Toy
|
|
19.
|
Odisha
|
Sh. Asit Kumar Tripathi
|
|
20.
|
Punjab
|
Smt. Vini Mahajan
|
|
21.
|
Rajasthan
|
Sh Niranjan Kumar Arya
|
|
22.
|
Sikkim
|
Sh.S.C Gupta
|
|
23.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Shri K Shanmugam
|
|
24.
|
Telangana
|
Sh Somesh Kumar
|
|
25.
|
Tripura
|
Sh. Manoj Kumar
|
|
26.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sh.Rajender Kumar
|
|
27.
|
Uttarakhand
|
Sh.Om Prakash
|
|
28.
|
West Bengal
|
Sh Alapan Bandyopadhyay
|
|
|
Union Territories
|
|
|
29.
|
Andaman &
|
Sh. Chetan B. Sanghi
|
|
30.
|
Chandigarh
|
Sh. V.P. Singh Badnore,
|
|
31.
|
Dadra And
|
Sh. Praful Patel,
|
|
32.
|
Jammu and
|
Sh. BVR
|
|
33.
|
Ladakh
|
Sh. Umang Narula,
|
|
34.
|
Lakshadweep
|
Sh. Dineshwar Sharma,
|
|
35.
|
NCT of Delhi
|
Sh. Vijay Kumar Dev
|
|
36.
|
Puducherry
|
Sh. Ashwani Kumar
|