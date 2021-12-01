Sanjeev Kaushal becomes Chief Secretary of Haryana; Check full list of Chief Secretaries of all States & UTs

The Haryana Government on November 30, 2021, appointed the senior IAS Officer Sanjeev Kaushal as the new Chief Secretary of Haryana. Sanjeev Kaushal has replaced Vijai Vardhan who retired on September 30, 2021. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was the senior-most officer after Vijai Vardhan and had been a frontrunner for the position.

The new Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will be the 35th Chief Secretary of Haryana since it was carved out as a separate state in 1966. Sanjeev Kaushal is due for retirement in July 2024. His brother Sarvesh Kaushal had earlier served as the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

The Government of Haryana also affected the transfer of PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department. He has been posted as ACS to Haryana Government, Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management & Consolidation Departments.

Sanjeev Kaushal- New Chief Secretary of Haryana

• Sanjeev Kaushal is the 1986-batch IAS Officer who will also hold charge of the general administration, training, personnel, parliamentary affairs, administrative and vigilance reforms departments, and the secretary in charge of plan coordination.

• Before his appointment as the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal was the Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

• In the first term of the BJP government in Haryana, he had served as the Principal Secretary to CM ML Khattar.

Previous experiences

Sanjeev Kaushal has experience of working with two State Governments, the Indian Government, two large Public sector Undertakings, the largest Municipal Corporation of Haryana.

Sanjeev Kaushal, the new Chief Secretary of Haryana, immediately after joining IAS was posted as the Assistant Collector (Training), Madurai (Tamil Nadu) in 1987-88. In 1988-90, he was also the sub-collector, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

List of Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs