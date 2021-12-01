Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sanjeev Kaushal becomes Chief Secretary of Haryana; Check full list of Chief Secretaries of all States & UTs

Created On: Dec 1, 2021 14:15 IST
The Haryana Government on November 30, 2021, appointed the senior IAS Officer Sanjeev Kaushal as the new Chief Secretary of Haryana. Sanjeev Kaushal has replaced Vijai Vardhan who retired on September 30, 2021. Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was the senior-most officer after Vijai Vardhan and had been a frontrunner for the position.

The new Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will be the 35th Chief Secretary of Haryana since it was carved out as a separate state in 1966. Sanjeev Kaushal is due for retirement in July 2024. His brother Sarvesh Kaushal had earlier served as the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

The Government of Haryana also affected the transfer of PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department. He has been posted as ACS to Haryana Government, Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management & Consolidation Departments.

Sanjeev Kaushal- New Chief Secretary of Haryana

Sanjeev Kaushal is the 1986-batch IAS Officer who will also hold charge of the general administration, training, personnel, parliamentary affairs, administrative and vigilance reforms departments, and the secretary in charge of plan coordination.

Before his appointment as the Chief Secretary of Haryana, Sanjeev Kaushal was the Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, and Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments.

In the first term of the BJP government in Haryana, he had served as the Principal Secretary to CM ML Khattar.

Previous experiences

Sanjeev Kaushal has experience of working with two State Governments, the Indian Government, two large Public sector Undertakings, the largest Municipal Corporation of Haryana.

Sanjeev Kaushal, the new Chief Secretary of Haryana, immediately after joining IAS was posted as the Assistant Collector (Training), Madurai (Tamil Nadu) in 1987-88. In 1988-90, he was also the sub-collector, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

List of Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs

S.No.

State

Name

 

 

States

 

 

1.

Andhra Pradesh

Smt. Nilam Sawhney

 

2.

Arunachal Pradesh

Sh. Naresh Kumar

 

3.

Assam

Sh. Jishnu Barua

 

4.

Bihar

Sh. Deepak Kumar

 

5.

Chhattisgarh

Sh. R . P Mandal

 

6.

Goa

Sh. Parimal Rai

 

7.

Gujarat

Sh Anil Mukim

 

8.

Haryana

Sanjeev Kaushal

 

9.

Himachal Pradesh

Sh. Anil Khachi

 

10.

Jharkhand

Shri. Sukhdev Singh

 

11.

Karnataka

Sh. T M Vijay Bhaskar

 

12.

Kerala

Dr. Vishwas Mehta

 

13.

Madhya Pradesh

Sh. Iqbal Singh Bains

 

14.

Maharashtra

Sh. Sanjay Kumar

 

15.

Manipur

Dr. Rajesh Kumar

 

16.

Meghalaya

Sh. M S Rao

 

17.

Mizoram

Sh. Lalnunmawia
Chuaungo

 

18.

Nagaland

Sh. C. Temjen Toy

 

19.

Odisha

Sh. Asit Kumar Tripathi

 

20.

Punjab

Smt. Vini Mahajan

 

21.

Rajasthan

Sh Niranjan Kumar Arya

 

22.

Sikkim

Sh.S.C Gupta

 

23.

Tamil Nadu

Shri K Shanmugam

 

24.

Telangana

Sh Somesh Kumar

 

25.

Tripura

Sh. Manoj Kumar

 

26.

Uttar Pradesh

Sh.Rajender Kumar
Tiwari

 

27.

Uttarakhand

Sh.Om Prakash

 

28. 

West Bengal

Sh Alapan Bandyopadhyay

 

 

Union Territories

 

 

29.

Andaman &
Nicobar

Sh. Chetan B. Sanghi

 

30.

Chandigarh

Sh. V.P. Singh Badnore,
Administrator

 

31.

Dadra And
Nagar Haveli
and
Daman And
Diu

Sh. Praful Patel,
Administrator

 

32.

Jammu and
Kashmir

Sh. BVR
Subrahmanyam

 

33.

Ladakh

Sh. Umang Narula,
Advisor to LG

 

34.

Lakshadweep

Sh. Dineshwar Sharma,
Administrator

 

35.

NCT of Delhi

Sh. Vijay Kumar Dev

 

36.

Puducherry

Sh. Ashwani Kumar

 

 

