Saudi-led coalition declares ceasefire in Yemen to combat COVID-19

Saudi Arabia led coalition has declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen to combat COVID-19 threat. The step has been taken to show the awareness of the Coronavirus threat in Yemen.

The war-torn country with only limited health services has so far no reported cases of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia on the other hand, which shares a border with Yemen, has reported more than 40 deaths and is expecting much more.

The move has been welcomed by the UN and other aid agencies. However, after the coalition’s ceasefire announcement, both sides have accused one another of launching an attack.

Yemen has been devastated by the 5-year-long armed conflict between two factions- the Houthi rebels and pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition. The war has killed reportedly more than 1,00,000 people.

Coalition’s Statement:

Spokesman of the coalition, Col-Turki-al-Malki made an announcement that the ceasefire will begin by the coalition at a local time (10.00 GMT) on April 9.

The reason for the ceasefire is to welcome UN Convoy’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to alleviate the sufferings of Yemen people.

Rebel’s Reaction:

A senior member of the Houthi movement’s Political Bureau, Mohammad al-Bukhaiti stated that the rebels wanted a complete end of the war and the siege must be lifted once and for all.

Describing the coalition’s move to announce a ceasefire as just another ploy, Bukhaiti mentioned that any ceasefire that does not include the removal of the siege on Yemen will be a continuation of the Saudi led war.

About Yemen Civil War

The ongoing civil war in Yemen started in 2015 between Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi led government and the Houthi armed movement.

The conflict between the two groups escalated when Houthi seized control of much of west Yemen and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to flee abroad.

Saudi Arabia and eight other Arab states began a campaign to restore Mr. Hadi’s government. The coalition was alarmed that the rise of the Houthi movement in Yemen must be backed by Iran.