SC sets up committee for speedy disposal of rape cases

The Supreme Court has formed a two-judge committee to ensure speedy disposal of rape cases across India. The committee was set up by Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The committee will comprise two members including Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah. The committee will be looking into expeditious disposal of rape cases across the country.

Objective

CJI Bobde constituted the two-judge panel by exercising his administrative powers to monitor the rape cases to ensure their speedy disposal in a time-bound manner. The committee would monitor the case through the High Courts.

Nirbhaya case hearing

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R. Banumathi had begun hearing the Nirbhaya rape case on December 17. However, the CJI recused himself from the hearing citing personal reasons and said that the court will constitute another bench at 10.30 am on December 18.

Background

The two-judge committee has been set up after a rise in heinous rape cases across the country. The most recent one involves the rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The doctor’s body was found in a burnt state. The four accused were allegedly killed in an encounter by the Telangana Police.

Noting the rise in such incidents and the need for a speedy trial to dispose them off in a timely manner, the CJI decided to set up the committee.