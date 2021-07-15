Unilateral change of status quo of border area not acceptable to India: EAM Jaishankar to Chinese counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 14, 2021, conveyed that unilateral change of status quo of the border area not acceptable to India during a one-hour-long bilateral meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe.

The discussion, focused on the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector, was the second talk between two leaders since the stand-offs between India and China that began in early May 2020 at the LAC.

• During the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, EAM Jaishankar conveyed that unilateral change of status quo of the border area is not acceptable to India.

• Complete restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas are crucial for developing the ties between both countries. He agreed to an early meeting of the Senior Military Commanders.

• Jaishankar further recalled that both countries had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side and it was ‘visibly impacting the relationship in a negative manner’.

• Both leaders had met last time in Moscow in September 2020 during the Foreign Ministers’ Meet of the SCO countries and deliberated on the stand-off at the LAC in Ladakh.

SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting 2021 in Dushanbe

• Foreign Ministers of India, China, Pakistan, and five other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convened a key meeting of the group in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on July 14, 2021, with the security situation in Afghanistan and post-COVID recovery among key concerns.

• Representing India at the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, EAM Jaishankar tweeted, “Afghanistan, public health and economic recovery are pressing issues. Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of SCO.” The SCO must stop terror financing and disable digital facilitation, he further added.

• Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are among key member participants at the meeting.

Spoke at the FMM of SCO this morning at Dushanbe.



Afghanistan, public health and economic recovery are pressing issues.



SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting 2021: Jaishankar presented Indian view on Afghanistan

•EAM Jaishankar presented the Indian view at the SCO FM Contact Group meeting on Afghanistan at Dushanbe on July 14, 2021. He noted that the world, region, and the Afghan people all want the following:

(i) An independent, peaceful, democratic, prosperous, neutral, and unified nation,

(ii) Cease violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives, settle the conflict through political dialogue, and respect interests of all ethnic groups,

(iii) Ensure that neighbors are not threatened by terrorism, extremism, and separatism,

(iv) Peace negotiations that reflect the Doha process, Istanbul process, and Moscow format are essential.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO): India

•India has exhibited a keen interest in strengthening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically works on issues related to defence and security.

•In 2005, India served as an observer at the SCO. India has been a member participant in the ministerial-level meetings of the group which focuses on economic cooperation and security in the Eurasian region.

About Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

•The Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a permanent international inter-governmental organization, was founded in June 2001 in Shangai (China) by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Russian Federation.

•As a counterweight to NATO, the SCO is eight-member security and economic bloc. It has evolved into one of the largest trans-regional international organizations.

•India became a permanent member of SCO in 2017.