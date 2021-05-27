SeHAT-OPD Portal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches portal for armed forces personnel, Ex-servicemen

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 27, 2021, launched SeHAT-OPD Portal. It is an online medical consultation service for the armed forces personnel and ex-servicemen to ensure hassle-free health services for them.

The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those who attended the launch event virtually.

The Defence Minister while referring to the Coronavirus crisis, stated that the second wave of the pandemic was not only unpredictable but is also more dangerous than the first one.

The Union Minister also acknowledged the armed forces for their significant contribution to the country’s efforts to combat the deadly pandemic.

The ‘Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation (SeHAT) OPD portal was launched today via video conferencing. This portal provides tele-medicine services to the serving Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families. https://t.co/4Bjm3KPrYl pic.twitter.com/8bWJgqWWse — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2021

Significance:

• The online outpatient platform, SeHAT-OPD Portal will ensure widespread access to quality health services in remote areas apart from reducing the load on the hospitals.

• The launch of the portal is also a very significant step taken at a very critical time for the health of service personnel.

Government monitoring COVID-19 situation: Defence Minister

While addressing the virtual launching event, the Union Defence Minister assured that the Central Government has been constantly monitoring the situation. They have also been making efforts to improve the supply of medical oxygen, medicines, and other equipment through a group of ministers and high-level committees.

Defence Minister on the anti-COVID oral drug:

The Union Minister also talked about the anti-COVID oral drug 2-DG. he informed that the drug has shown good results and that he is happy that 10,000 sachets of the drug are coming to the market today.

2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a leading lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Hyderabad’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

2-DG was approved by DCGI for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. It comes in powder form in sachets and is taken orally by dissolving it in water.