Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and former journalist Swapan Dasgupta nominated to Rajya Sabha

The Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Mahesh Jethmalani is a son of a renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani who was also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Besides Mahesh Jethmalani, President Ram Nath Kovind has also nominated renowned former journalist Swapan Dasgupta to Rajya Sabha.

It will be a re-nomination for Dasgupta, as he had resigned from the Upper House in March 2021 after BJP had fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The President of India, on the advice of the Centre, can nominate 12 members to Rajya Sabha. The nominated members for the Upper House are drawn from the fields such as literature, arts, sports, science, and social service.

Re-nomination of Swapan Dasgupta:

After an unsuccessful contest for a seat in the West Bengal Elections, Swapan Dasgupta has been re-nominated to the Upper House.

He is an Indian journalist and a politician and has been quite influential within the Indian right-wing by writing columns for the leading English dailies espousing Hindi Nationalism. In 2015, Swapan Dasgupta was awarded Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Education and Literature.

His re-nomination to Rajya Sabha has faced criticism from the Opposition Parties who raised questions on him being re-nominated after he had resigned and joined BJP by not complying with the requirements.

Nomination of Mahesh Jethmalani:

The Home Ministry, in a separate notification, announced that the senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President to fill the seat that has fallen vacant due to the demise of Raghunath Mohapatra.

Jethmalani is an Indian Lawyer and a politician and has been nominated to Rajya Sabha. Up to 2012, he was also a member of the National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is a son of a popular advocate turned Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.