Seven COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical trials in India: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on March 30, 2021 that there are seven more COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trials in India.

The Union Minister gave the statement after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. He said around seven more COVID vaccine candidates are in clinical trials, some of which are in the advanced phase of the trials.

He also informed that around two dozen vaccines are in pre-clinical trials. The Minister's wife Nutan Goel also took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with him. The Minister had taken his first dose on March 2nd.

Indian vaccine safe and effective

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed that both he and his wife did not experience any side effects after their first doses.

He continued by saying that both the Indian vaccines are safe and effective. He noted that a lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. He urged them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university.

The Minister added saying that there are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. He said that even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalises the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards.

COVID-19 situation under control in India

The Union Health Minister stated that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the country but we don't have to be complacent in terms of observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He said that 430 districts in the country have not reported a single case of coronavirus in the last 28 days.

Watch Now ! Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gets inoculated with 2nd dose of #COVID19Vaccine at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #LargestVaccineDrive https://t.co/HFJyLAN73w — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) March 30, 2021

Background

India began the world's largest vaccination drive in January 16, 2021. Initially, the priority was given to all healthcare and frontline workers.

The second phase of vaccination began on March 1, 2021 wherein all people above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities could get vaccinated. The nation has so far till 8 am on March 30th administered 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses.

The government has decided to vaccinate everyone above 45 years from April 1, 2021. This comes as India reported 56, 211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours.