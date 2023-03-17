RBI’s Shaktikanta Das conferred ‘Governor of the Year Award 2023’, PM Modi rejoices over the moment

In the Central Banking Awards that were held recently, Shaktikanta Das has been honoured with the “Governor of the Year” 2023 Award. He is currently serving in the Reserve Bank of India as the 25th-term governor at present.

Previously, he was a member of the 15th Finance Commission and also India’s Sherpa at the G20 Summit. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delighted over his victorious event and further tweeted that it is a massive pride for the whole country. He applauded the governor on this occasion. The former governor Raghuram Rajan was the first Indian to hold the prestigious title in the year 2015.

Warm congratulations to Reserve Bank of India (@RBI) governor @DasShaktikanta on being named the 'Governor of the Year' at Central Banking Awards 2023. I wish him many more successes in the future. pic.twitter.com/XyYOSbJVuR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 17, 2023

His Leadership Roles

Shaktikanta Das is widely acclaimed for his leadership skills in operating the Indian financial markets during the distress that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also helped extensively in recovering from the economical effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

This 66-year-old man is currently administering his second term as the Governor at Mint Street (RBI). While the Central Banking Publications praised him in its citations for his significant reforms, world-leading payments innovation and guiding the country through the pervasive virus years.

The publication holds specialization in public policy and financial markets and is highly focused on central banks as well as various financial institutions around the globe. Das provided the nation with balanced, demanding and fastidious methods that helped RBI to get over the crisis.

Central Banking Awards Ceremony 2023

Throughout his life, Saktikanta Das has mostly received positive appreciation. As soon as he was appointed as the governor in 2018, the reactions and results came out to be supportive as BSE SENSEX saw a profit of 629 points and NIFTY 50 rising by 188 points.

In his speech at the recently held award ceremony, Shaktikanta Das identified the difficulties of the global pandemic and stated that massive efforts are to be accelerated in view of the virus situation which includes both conventional and unconventional measures in constantly ongoing combat-ready mode.

He has earlier served as the Ex-Officio Chairperson of the Central Bank’s Monitory Policy Committee. Additionally, Mr Das encourages all by saying that difficult times do not last in spite of the loss and depression experienced during the global pandemic. He says that tough people and tough organisations make it to the last of it and can overcome it.

His Contributions to the Indian Economy

The Central Banking Publications confirmed that the Indian economy managed everything throughout the pandemic with comparatively the least damage. The credit goes to the illustrious leadership of Das.

However, in the years to come, Das faced further challenges involving interference and backsliding. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RBI has been actively participating in coping with the benchmark lending rate along with other financial levers at its disposal.

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by Das has raised main policy rates by 250 basis points to 6.50% since May 2022 due to the panel missing the inflation prints in 10 out of 12 months.

Also Read: Singapore’s Gem Changi Airport once again titled ‘World’s Best Airport 2023’, Know Skytrax’s Top 10 Airport List here