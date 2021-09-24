Shipping Minister inaugurates and lays foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on September 24, 2021, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port.

The projects at the New Mangalore Port included laying the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and the modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate and the newly built business development Centre which has been dedicated to the nation.

The New Mangalore Port which is the only major port of Karnataka is located between Cochin and Goa Ports. Every aspect of the port’s infrastructure has been designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the logistical needs of customers.

Laid the foundation stone for modernisation of the Mallya Gate at New Mangalore Port Trust. The new gate will ease traffic movement and help in eliminating accidents.@NewMngPort pic.twitter.com/SjiwhYUdjR — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 24, 2021

Three key projects at New Mangalore Port: Key Details

• The additional truck parking area of 17,000 sq metres will be developed at a cost of Rs. 1.9 crores.

• The truck terminal at the port will be provided gatehouse, concrete pavement, restaurant, and dormitory at the project of Rs. 5.00 crores in 2022-23.

• The U.S. Mallya Gate which has been named after the founder of the port will be modified at a cost of Rs. 3.22 crores and the work is likely to be completed by March 2022.

• The Business Development Centre at the port will provide all the facilities under one roof to the EXIM trade fraternity.

Truck Parking Terminal at New Mangalore Port

As per the official release, because of the improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic have been increasing at the New Mangalore Port.

Around 500 trucks have been moving daily for the evacuation of cargo from the port to distant places. Though the port has provided parking facilities for about 160 trucks, the existing areas have been found to be insufficient.

Modification of U.S. Mallya Gate: Details

The East Gate of the New Mangalore Port Trust is called U.S. Mallya Gate and was named after the founder of the port.

The proposed modifications of the U.S. Mallya Gate complex have dimensions of 46.6 meters. The gated complex has different lanes for the movement of trucks, two-wheelers, boom barriers, etc.

New Mangalore Port in Karnataka

The New Mangalore Port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coals, and other cargos. The New Mangalore Port Trust is an international organization for standardization (ISO) 9001, 14001 and International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) compliant port because of its strict emphasis on safety security.

The port, being environmentally conscious, gives importance to the ecological improvement projects such as developing a green belt and cleaning up the drives at bay.