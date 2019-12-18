Shriram Lagoo: Veteran theatre actor passes away at 92

Shriram Lagoo, veteran film and theatre actor passed away on December 17, 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Pune residence. He was 92.

Shriram Lagoo was considered as one of the greatest Marathi stage actors during the turn of the 20th century. The actor was also known to be very vocal and active about his progressive and rationalist beliefs.

Lagoo along with a GP Pradhan had undertaken a fast in support of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 1999.

Who was Shriram Lagoo?

Shriram Lagoo was a prominent theatre and film actor, who played a significant role in the growth of theatre in Maharashtra in the post-Independence era along with actors such as Arvind Deshpande, Vijay Tendulkar and Vijaya Mehta.

Shriram Lagoo was also a trained ENT Surgeon. He had practised medicine and surgery in India and Tanzania in the 1960s. He had started acting in plays while attending Medical College.

He had become a full-time stage actor in 1969 with his debut Marathi play, Ithe Oshalala Mrityu. Overall, he has acted in over 211 Marathi and Hindi films and Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati play. He has also directed over 20 Marathi plays.

Some of his most memorable roles were in Marathi plays including "Himalayachi Saoli" and "Natsamrat" and films such as “Pinjra” and “Sinhasan”. His most memorable Bollywood films include Lawaris, Gharonda and Ek Din Achanak, Maqsad, Souten and Awam.

Family

Shriram Lagoo's wife, Deepa Lagoo is also a prominent theatre, television and film actress. He had two sons and a daughter. One of his sons, Tanveer Lagoo passed away at a young age after he was hit by a stone while travelling in a train. His daughter Reema Lagoo also passed away on May 18, 2017 due to cardiac arrest.

Shriram Lagoo Awards

Shriram Lagoo received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Gharaonda in 1978.

He also received the Kalidas Samman in 1997 and was awarded the Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan for his overall contribution to theatre and cinema in 2006.

He was awarded the ‘Punyabhushan’ Puraskar in 2007 and with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2010.

He had also instituted the prestigious theatre award- "Tanveer Samman", in the memory of his late son Tanveer Lagoo. The award is conferred upon the most promising stalwart in theatre industry of India.