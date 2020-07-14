Singapore slumps into recession, GDP contracts by record 41.2 percent

Singapore’s economy has slumped into recession with record plunge in GDP by almost 41.2 percent in the last three months. This is largely due to the extended lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread in the nation.

Singapore's extended lockdown led to shuttering of many businesses and reduction in retail spending. The nation's GDP declined by 41. 2 percent in the last three months, which is the biggest quarterly contraction recorded.

In comparison to last year, Singapore's GDP fell by 12.6% in the second quarter. This was announced by Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry in a statement on July 14, 2020.

Impact

Singapore's entry into recession is a result of the deep blow to its economy in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The pandemic has not only impacted the nation's economy but the global economy and trade has also taken a big hit. There has been a major plunge in global trade, which in turn impacted the export-reliant manufacturing industry.

The retailers in the nation witnessed a major fall in sales ever since lockdown measures were imposed in the last quarter. The Singapore government had projected an economic contraction of 4-7 percent. The government is, however, yet to provide a new economic forecast.

Singapore is not the only nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic, Japan's GDP has been declining by more than 20 percent in the second quarter. China is the only nation in Asia which is expected to see a rebound in its economy.

Recovery in sight?

According to Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing , economic recovery is expected to be challenging and a slow process. He stated that that the road to recovery will be a slow and uneven journey, as external demand continues to be weak as countries are battling the second and third waves of COVID by reinstating lockdowns or stricter social distancing measures.