Singapore Open 2022 India: PV Sindhu storms into Final after beating Japan's Kawakami in Semi-final

Singapore Open 2022 Semifinal: PV Sindhu beat Kawakami in two straight sets of 15-21 and 7-21 in just 31 minutes, clearly dominating over the latter to advance into the Singapore Open 2022 Finals. 

PV Sindhu storms into Singapore Open 2022 Final
PV Sindhu storms into Singapore Open 2022 Final

Singapore Open 2022 Semifinal: India's Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has stormed into the women's singles finals at the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semi-final on July 15, 2022. 

PV Sindhu beat Kawakami in two straight sets of 15-21 and 7-21 in just 31 minutes, clearly dominating over the latter to advance into the Singapore Open 2022 Finals. This is Sindhu's first Super 500 Final of this year. 

Singapore Open 2022 Finals

PV Sindhu will play against either Japan's Aya Ohori or China's Wang Zhiyi in the Singapore Open 2022 Finals. 

Singapore Open 2022 Finals Date: July 17, 2022, Sunday 

Singapore Open 2022 India: Results of Other Matches

PV Sindhu had beat China's Han Yue by 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a closely contested quarterfinals match to book her semifinals spot on July 15, 2022. 

Indian shuttlers Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila lost 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals.

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy also suffered a heartbreak in the quarterfinals despite dominating the first game. He lost by 21-12, 14-21, 18-21 against Japan's Kodai Naraoka on July 15th. 

Saina Nehwal also bowed out of the quarterfinals after going down 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 against Japan's Aya Ohori in a hard-fought match that lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes. 

READ ALSO: Rohit Sharma to lead, Kohli, Bumrah rested- India vs WI T20 Squad, Schedule

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

2 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    View all