Singapore Open 2022 India: PV Sindhu storms into Final after beating Japan's Kawakami in Semi-final

Singapore Open 2022 Semifinal: India's Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has stormed into the women's singles finals at the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semi-final on July 15, 2022.

PV Sindhu beat Kawakami in two straight sets of 15-21 and 7-21 in just 31 minutes, clearly dominating over the latter to advance into the Singapore Open 2022 Finals. This is Sindhu's first Super 500 Final of this year.

FINALS FOR SINDHU 🔥👑@Pvsindhu1 puts up exemplary performance to comfortably beat 🇯🇵's S Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in just 31 minutes and cruise through to the summit clash of #SingaporeOpen2022 ✅



Go for 🥇 champ!#SingaporeOpenSuper500#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/douunXYItC — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 16, 2022

Singapore Open 2022 Finals

PV Sindhu will play against either Japan's Aya Ohori or China's Wang Zhiyi in the Singapore Open 2022 Finals.

Singapore Open 2022 Finals Date: July 17, 2022, Sunday

Singapore Open 2022 India: Results of Other Matches

PV Sindhu had beat China's Han Yue by 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a closely contested quarterfinals match to book her semifinals spot on July 15, 2022.

Indian shuttlers Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila lost 21-10, 18-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals.

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy also suffered a heartbreak in the quarterfinals despite dominating the first game. He lost by 21-12, 14-21, 18-21 against Japan's Kodai Naraoka on July 15th.

Saina Nehwal also bowed out of the quarterfinals after going down 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 against Japan's Aya Ohori in a hard-fought match that lasted for 1 hour and 3 minutes.

READ ALSO: Rohit Sharma to lead, Kohli, Bumrah rested- India vs WI T20 Squad, Schedule