Single male parent government employees entitled for childcare leave

The Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed on October 26, 2020, that the male government employees will now be entitled to Child Care Leave (CCL). The change has been introduced as one of the reforms brought by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

However, the union minister further added that the provision and privilege of the leave will be only for those employees who happen to be a ‘single male parent’. It may include male employees who are divorcees or widowers or are not married and are expected to take up child care as a single parent.

The Union Minister also mentioned that the orders regarding the CCL for a single male parent had been issued quite some time back by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions but somehow didn’t receive enough circulation in the public.

Key Highlights:

• Singh mentioned this major relaxation while talking about some of the reforms that have been brought by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Prime Minister Modi government.

• The Union Minister also informed that a government servant on CCL will be able to leave the headquarters with prior approval of the competent authority.

• The employee will also be able to avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC) even if he is on Child Care Leave.

• The minister also mentioned that CCL can be granted at 100% of the leave salary for the first 365 days and 80% of leave salary for the next 365 days.

Another welfare measure for the disabled child:

Another welfare measure has also been introduced wherein the case of a disabled child, the condition of availing CCL up to the age 22 years of the child has now been removed and now the government servant can avail CCL for a disabled child of any age.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that some of the several out-of-the-box decisions have been made in the Department of Personnel and Training in the last 6 years. The purpose behind these reforms is to enable a government employee to contribute to the maximum of his potential. Also, there will be no leniency towards corruption or non-performance.