SpaceX launches 143 satellites on single rocket, creates new world record

A rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX has created a new record by launching 143 satellites into space on January 24, 2021. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX, an aerospace company, has also beaten the record of the Indian Space Research Organisation- ISRO where it deployed 104 satellites in February 2017 in a single launch.

The reusable rocket launched 143 satellites to space, where 133 were government and commercial spacecraft and 10 were Starlink satellites which are part of the SmallSat Rideshare program of SpaceX.

As per the company, it provides access to space for small satellite operators who seek a reliable and affordable route to orbit.

Falcon 9 launches 143 spacecraft to orbit — the most ever deployed on a single mission — completing SpaceX’s first dedicated SmallSat Rideshare Program mission pic.twitter.com/CJSUvKWeb4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 25, 2021

Objective:

With the launched satellites, Musk’s SpaceX aims at providing near-global broadband internet coverage all over the world by 2021.

The aerospace company had also offered a very low price of $15,000 per kilogram for each satellite to be delivered to the polar sun-synchronous orbit.

Delayed launch due to weather:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX had delayed the launch of the satellites by one day due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

On January 22, 2021, Elon Musk, Chief Executive of Tesla Inc., had tweeted that launching many small satellites for a wide range of customers on January 23. He added that the company is excited about offering low-cost access to the orbit for small companies.

Previously launched satellites by SpaceX:

The aerospace company had previously launched more than 800 satellites to orbit of the several thousand to offer broadband internet globally.

It is estimated that a $10 billion investment can generate $30 billion annually in order to help fund Starship, an interplanetary rocket program of the company.