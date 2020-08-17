Spanish mountaineer names peak after Uttarakhand IAS officer

Juan Antonio, a Spanish mountaineer, who recently climbed a virgin peak in Spain has decided to name the peak and its route after Ashish Chauhan, a former District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, and present additional secretary (civil aviation) in the state government.

Ashish Chauhan shared the news regarding Antonio’s gesture on his social media account and mentioned that he was touched by the honour of the mountaineer. As per Juan Antonio, he was overwhelmed by Chauhan’s help during his 2018 expedition in Gangotri Himalayas.

Meanwhile, Chauhan expressed honour and mentioned that ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God) is at the root of our Indian culture, and being a government official it is his duty to provide help to any needy person.

Spanish mountain peak to be named after IAS officer:

As Ashish Chauhan shared the news, he also shared the screenshots of the message from the mountaineer which mentioned that he and his friend David Resino have successfully scaled a virgin peak, which is situated near Avila city of Spain.

The message further mentioned that this 2,590-meter high peak is one of the toughest peaks in the world and we have decided to name the peak ‘Magistrate’s point’ and its route ‘Via Ashish’. Currently, details are being prepared for expedition and it will soon be submitted to the concerned agencies.

Background:

Juan Antonio had visited Uttarkashi in 2018 to climb Mountain Satopanth, which is situated in the Gangotri region at an altitude of nearly 7,075 meters above the sea level. However, as Antonio fell sick during the expedition, Chauhan who was then the DM of Uttarkashi had helped him out.

Antonio who wished to visit India again to scale Mountain Shivling in Uttarkashi stated that he was greatly indebted by the help offered by Ashish Chauhan. He also came to know about the hospitality and generosity of Indians and they continued to be in touch.