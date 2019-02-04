The National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH) on February 4, 2019 organised a special workshop for 42 youth, who have been victims of communal violence in the past, under the Know My India Programme in Bengaluru.



The Know My India programme is being organised in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation. The youth are likely to interact with the organisation’s founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar during the 5-day event.

Objective The main objectives of the programme include to help the children deal with post-traumatic stress, provide them life tools to manage their emotions and eliminate disturbing impressions of past events. It aims to help them experience deep relaxation and peace, give them a broader and more inclusive view of the world and how each individual is connected with the others beyond social identities.

Key Highlights

The participants include youth, who fall in the age group of 15 to 22 years.

They belong to 6 different states including Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Gujarat. They were present at the workshop along with 10 official mentors.

The participants, through fun interactive processes, were taught various body-breath mechanisms and practical tools of wisdom.

The main exercise included the powerful rhythmic breathing practice called Sudarshan Kriya, whose regular practice is known to significantly reduce stress hormones, improve the clarity of mind and increase one’s happiness quotient.

About Know My India Programme



It is a unique programme initiated by the NFCH to bring together financially assisted children of the foundation from different states and regions of the country to promote oneness, fraternity and national integration.



The programme is all about familiarisation with the environment, family life and social customs of the people living in different parts of the country and developing an understanding of the common historical and cultural heritage of the country.